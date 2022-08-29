THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 29, 2022

Illegally built high-rise building demolished in India A controlled implosion demolishes the 100-meter-high residential "Twin Towers" in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, on Sunday. The 2 illegally built residential high-rises were demolished near India's capital on Aug. 28 in a rare crackdown on developers who cut corners and swindle unsuspecting home-buyers. Sajjad Hussain, AFP

'Honor our heroes, defend West PH Sea' Members of Sentro and Akbayan Youth stage a protest at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Monday, in commemoration of National Heroes Day. The youth protesters urged the government to honor heroes by defending rights over the West Philippine Sea. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Visiting the Mausoleum of the Veterans of the Revolution People visit the Mausoleo Delos Veteranos De La Revolucion (Mausoleum of the Veterans of the Revolution) inside the Manila North Cemetery in commemoration of National Heroes Day on Monday. Built in 1915 by the government of Manila and the Asociacion delos Veteranos dela Revolucion, the mausoleum is dedicated to Filipino revolutionaries of the Philippine Revolution of the 1890s and the Philippine-American war. ABS-CBN News

‘Workers are heroes’ Workers from various sectors lay a wreath at the monument of Andres Bonifacio as they mark National Heroes Day, at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Lawton, Manila on Monday. The group led by the All Workers Unity asked President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to recognize workers as heroes by addressing low wages and guarantee security of tenure, right to form and join trade union, and other human rights. Jonathan L. Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marcos Jr. honors veterans on National Heroes Day President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. greets members of the Veterans Foundation of the Philippines after a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier inside the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday. In a speech, Marcos announced the government’s plan to construct hospitals for Philippine veterans in the Visayas and Mindanao. Office of the President

Celebrating National Heroes Day Maintenance personnel clean the Bonifacio Shrine also known as the Kartilya ng Katipunan in Manila on Monday. President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. urged Filipinos to “be heroes in our own right and a source of pride and inspiration for the succeeding generation of Filipinos to emulate" as the country marks National Heroes Day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marawi hero remembered on National Heroes' Day A soldier pays tribute to his former XO, Capt. Rommel Sandoval, who was a Medal of Valor awardee for his service during the Marawi siege, on the occasion of National Heroes' Day at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday. Sandoval was killed in action after rescuing all of his men wounded in a firefight during the siege. Jonathan L. Cellona, ABS-CBN News