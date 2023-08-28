THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 28, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Marcos pays tribute to Filipino heroes President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Monday. The National Heroes Day celebration, which pays tribute to all Filipino heroes who braved death and persecution for the nation, justice and freedom, carries the theme, "Karangalan. Katungkulan. Kabayanihan." Kj Rosales, PPA pool

Barangay-SK election period begins Manila residents file their certificates of candidacy for the 2023 Barangay and SK elections at a mall in Manila on August 28, 2023. Comelec released a list of venues for the filing of Certificates of Candidacy to accommodate bigger barangays in Metro Manila, while candidates from smaller barangays may still file their COCs in their designated City or Municipal Office of the Election Officer (OEO). Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Preparing for another school year Teacher Sylvia Aquino makes last-minute preparations inside a kindergarten classroom devoid of any decoration at the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City on Monday. The Department of Education issued Order No. 21 mandating all public schools to ensure that school grounds, classrooms, and all other school facilities are clean from unnecessary decoration, clarifying that appropriate visual aids may be used on related topics during classes. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Fans show spirit of the game at the FIBA World Cup Fans rooting for their country's national teams take time out to get a souvenir photo with each other on the sidelines of the China vs. South Sudan Group B game during the 2023 FIBA 2023 World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Monday. South Sudan beat China, 89-69. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News