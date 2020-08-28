THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 28, 2020

Hurricane Laura sweeps southern US Buildings and homes are flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura on Thursday in Louisiana, United States. Hurricane Laura, with winds of up to 150mph (241kph), hit the southern state of Louisiana heaviest with at least 6 people reportedly killed. David J. Phillip, AP

Four more years in the White House? US President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech for the Republican Party nomination for reelection during the final day of the Republican National Convention from the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday in Washington, DC. The reelectionist Trump will be running against Democratic candidate Joe Biden in November. Saul Loeb, AFP

Fighting COVID-19 in Paranaque Fr. Ricardo Llorag blesses the thirteen 40-foot container units converted into COVID-19 quarantine facilities inside the Paranaque City College in Brgy. San Dionisio Paranaque City during a turnover ceremony on Friday. Aside from the quarantine facilities, Paranaque has been conducting aggressive testing and tracing amid the continuing increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region. ABS-CBN News

Archbishop Cruz laid to rest The clergy and devotees of Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan, led by Archbishop Socrates Villegas, pay their last respects before laying to rest the remains of Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz at the Santuario de San Juan Evangelista in Dagupan City on Friday. Cruz, who served as archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan from 1991 up to his retirement in 2009, died August 26, 2020 because of COVID-19 complications. Jojo Riñoza, ABS-CBN News

San Juan residents receive second tranche of cash aid Employees from the San Juan City Social Welfare and Development Office assist Social Amelioration Program beneficiaries as they try to reconcile the codes used for the distribution of cash aid on Friday. Reports say there was an initial delay in the distribution due to a technical glitch as some of the claimants are not San Juan residents and were sent the codes by mistake. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Catholic faithful attend Last Friday mass The image of the Quiapo Church is reflected on the face shield of a woman attending the Last Friday mass outside the church on Friday. In his homily, Father Douglas Badong hoped authorities would let churches accept more people after businesses were allowed to do the same under the general community quarantine. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Looking at 'Gaia' An employee looks up towards Luke Jerram's illuminated 3D installation titled "Gaia," displayed with surround sound from award-winning composer Dan Jones, part of the 2020 Greenwich and Docklands International Festival, at the Royal Naval College in London on Friday. Taking inspiration from the mythological mother of all life on Earth, and scientific discoveries in the age of space travel, the "Gaia" work offers a vision of our world floating in space, using detailed NASA imagery of the earth's surface. Kirsty Wigglesworth, AP