THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 27, 2021

Dozens killed in two bombings outside Kabul Airport Volunteers and medical staff unload bodies from a pickup truck outside a hospital after two powerful explosions outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. Latest reports say 13 US servicemen and at least 60 Afghans were killed, and dozens more wounded, in the two bombing attacks in the capital. Wakil Kohsar, AFP

Thai athlete competes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Chalermpong Punpoo of Thailand competes against Maksym Chudzicki of Poland in the men's singles table tennis at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Friday. Over 4,000 athletes are competing across 22 different sports at this year's Games, which comes as Tokyo faces a surge of new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. Bernadett Szabo, Reuters

COVID-19 frontliners in San Juan receive cash aid Frontline workers from San Juan receive cash at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City on Friday during the distribution of financial assistance to medical and non-medical personnel involved in the COVID-19 response. Around 2,500 personnel received the aid, with medical frontliners getting P5,000 while non-medical frontliners received P3,000. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tornado forms offshore in Nasugbu, Batangas A tornado born from thunderstorms forms offshore in Barangay Natipuan in Nasugbu, Batangas as a boat sails past on Friday. In a bulletin issued 4 a.m., state weather bureau PAGASA said parts of the country, including Metro Manila and Calabarzon, would experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ). Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

In mural, tenement visual artists pay tribute to Filipino Olympic medalists A child looks at a mural of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz and boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial painted by members of the Tenement Visual Artists at the basketball court of the Fort Bonifacio Tenement complex in Taguig City as a tribute to the Olympic medalists on Friday. The Filipino Olympians took home a medal each, with Diaz scoring the country’s first gold, in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Philippines’ best showing ever at the Games. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News