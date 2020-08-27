THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 27, 2020

Afghanistan flash flood kills 100 A villager reacts next to his destroyed house as rescuers search for survivors and bodies after a flash flood affected the area at Sayrah-e-Hopiyan in Charikar, Parwan province, Afghanistan on Wednesday. The death toll from flash floods that swept through an Afghan city climbed to 100 on August 26, officials said, as rescue workers searched for survivors in the rubble of collapsed houses. Wakil Kohsar, AFP

Tribute to Archbishop Oscar Cruz Bishop Florentino Lavarias of the Archdiocese of San Fernando, Pampanga blesses the remains of Archbishop Oscar Cruz after a concelebrated Mass with Bishop Socrates Villegas at the St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Dagupan City on Thursday. Cruz, a staunch anti-gambling crusader, served as Archbishop of Lingayen-Dagupan from 1991 up to his retirement in 2009. Interment will be on Friday, August 28 at the Santuario de San Juan Evangelista. Jojo Riñoza, ABS-CBN News

QC Task Force evicts settlers in contested NKTI grounds A commotion ensues between the Quezon City Task Force on Control and Prevention of Illegal Structures and Squatting and lawyer Noel Valerio, who represents one of the claimants of the commercial area near the National Kidney Transplant Institute (NKTI) facing Elliptical Road in Quezon City on Thursday. The NKTI sought the help of the city government to evict informal settlers and demolish alleged illegal structures inside the contested property as they are set to begin construction of a Hemodialysis Center particularly for COVID-19 patients with chronic renal disease. Mark Demayo ABS-CBN News

Security alert level 2 raised in Manila airports Airport police conduct a security check on vehicles entering the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 in Pasay City on Thursday. The airport complex has been placed under security condition alert level 2 following the deadly twin blasts in Jolo, Sulu on August 24. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Lining up for free swab tests People line up outside the mega swabbing center at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Thursday. The center offers free tests to government employees as well as the general public and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

New motorcycle plates launched A Land Transportation Office (LTO) enforcer helps a motorcycle owner install a plate number during the ceremonial launch and distribution of the newly designed motorcycle plates at the LTO NCR-West office in Quezon City, on Thursday. The new plates comply with the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act and feature a larger frame, an RFID sticker, QR code, reflectorized sheeting, and color-coding depending on the vehicle's registered region. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

QC begins COVID Telemed System Public health nurse Grace Idea makes a call to a COVID-19 patient using the COVID Telemed System during its demonstration and launch on Thursday at the Batasan Health Center in Quezon City. The program, which is in partnership with the Department of Health, allows COVID-19 patients to seek medical consultations remotely. ABS-CBN News

Farmers pay tribute to frontliners This aerial photo taken on Thursday shows farmers drying corn, soybean and hot pepper as they form an image paying respect to medical workers and soldiers in Huangshan, China. Health workers have been at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 as the virus, which was first recorded in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 23 million people worldwide and killed more than 800,000. AFP