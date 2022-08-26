THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 26, 2022

Obiena places third at Athletissima event Philippines' Ernest John "EJ" Obiena competes in the men's pole vault city event during the Diamond League athletics meeting Athletissima in Lausanne on Thursday. Obiena placed third at 5.80m with Swedish pole vaulter winning gold after clearing 6.10m. Fabrice Coffrini, AFP

Half of China experiences drought in worst heatwave on record People are seen at the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing on Thursday. Swaths of southern China have been hit by severe drought as heatwave, with temperatures rising up to 40 degrees Celsius, continue to affect the country according to the China Meteorological Administration. Noel Celis, AFP

Former senator De Lima attends hearing Former Philippine senator and human rights campaigner Leila de Lima, a high-profile critic of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war, is escorted by police as she emerges from her hearing at the Muntinlupa Trial Court in Manila on Friday. The court asked the counsel of co-accused Ronnie Dayan to file a motion to allow former Bureau of Corrections officer-in-charge Rafael Ragos to testify. This, after Dayan presented an affidavit from Ragos recanting his allegations against De Lima and Dayan. Maria Tan, AFP

Commemorating Mother Teresa’s 112th birth anniversary Nuns leave after a mass prayer at Mother House on Mother Teresa's 112th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India on Friday. Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu on Aug. 26, 1910 in Skopje, Macedonia. She began her missionary work with the poor in Kolkata in 1948, and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. Mother Teresa was canonized as a saint by Pope Francis in 2016. Piyal Adhikary, EPA-EFE

Mermaid performs ahead of South Korea's Chuseok holiday A South Korean diver wearing a little mermaid costume performs in a tank ahead of the 'Chuseok' national holiday, at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. Chuseok is the autumn harvest celebration of the Lunar Calendar and is one of Korea's biggest traditional holiday, which falls on September 10 this year. Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE