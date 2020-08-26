THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 26, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

US protesters condemn Jacob Blake shooting Demonstrators march in New York to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake who was shot in the back multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. A video showing Wisconsin police shooting a black man in the back in front of his children sparked outrage across the United States on Monday, with officials calling in the national guard as they girded for a second night of violent protests. Timothy A. Clary, AFP

SSS urges members to transact digitally People line up outside the Social Security System branch in Caloocan City on Wednesday as Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine to stem the spread of COVID-19. The SSS urged members to register their accounts online at My.SSS, as the agency shifts to digital processes for convenience and safety during the pandemic.



The agency recently implemented mandatory online submission of maternity and sickness notification for employers, as well as application for unemployment benefit, funeral benefit, sickness-benefit reimbursement claims, SSS-member claimants, salary and calamity loans. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Manila City gears up for online education Parents of students receive tablets during a ceremonial turn-over and distribution of Learning Continuity Packages for public school teachers and students at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila City, on Wednesday. The local government is set to distribute 176,950 tablets, 11,000 laptops, and 296,000 sim cards to be used for the upcoming school year's blended learning, as it aims to provide 1 tablet per household, and 1 laptop per teacher. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Continuing Saint Teresa's mission Nuns of the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Saint Teresa, distribute food to poor and homeless people on Wednesday while wearing masks and face shields in Kolkata, India. Wednesday marked the birth anniversary of Nobel laureate Mother Teresa, a Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving the poor, the sick, the orphaned, and the dying. Bikas Das, AP

Recycling to shield one's self from the virus A man wearing a face mask and an improvised face shield as precaution against COVID-19 drops by a store along Juan Luna St. in Divisoria, Manila City on Wednesday. The country’s total case count breached the 200,000 mark Wednesday after the Department of Health reported 5,277 additional cases. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News