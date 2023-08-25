Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 25, 2023

Posted at Aug 26 2023 12:55 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Trump booked on racketeering charges at Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Former US President Donald Trump boards his plane at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport after turning himself into authorities at the Fulton County Jail following a grand jury indictment against him and 18 co-defendants for 2020 election interference in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on Thursday. Lawyers for Trump have agreed to a 200,000 US dollar bail and other stipulations according to media reports. Edward M. Pio Roda, EPAEFE

2023 FIBA World Cup Fan Zone opens

Gilas legend Gabe Norwood interacts with basketball enthusiasts during the opening of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Fan Zone at the SM MOA Music Hall in Pasay City on Friday. The venue provides different activities such as shooting challenges, interactive boots and performances as the country hosts the international basketball tournament from August 25 until September 10. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Glaciologist raises concern on Swiss Alps glacier melting

A photograph taken on Thursday above Gletsch, in the Swiss Alps shows insulating foam covering a part of the Rhone Glacier to prevent it from melting, and exposing small glacial lakes on its surface due to the ice melting. Leading Swiss glaciologist Matthias Huss, head of Glacier Monitoring in Switzerland (GLAMOS), warned on August 16, 2023 that glaciers at the Swiss Alps were not looking good with more than a month to go in the melting season, a year after the glaciers suffered a record melt. Fabrice Coffrini, AFP

All out support for Gilas Pilipinas

Basketball fans arrive at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan for the 2023 FIBA World Cup opening ceremony and the Gilas Pilipinas game on Friday. The international basketball tourney will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia with 32 national teams participating in 92 games from August 25 to September 10. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Dominican Republic goes to Town(s) on Gilas

Jordan Clarkson of Gilas Filipinas goes up against LJ Figueroa of Dominican Republic during their FIBA Basketball World Cup match at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Friday. Gilas Pilipinas put up a valiant effort against the opposing team in their opening game but ultimately fell short against the Karl Anthony Towns-led Dominican Republic, 87-81. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

