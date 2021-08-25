Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 25, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 26 2021 12:01 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Fire hits Sao Paulo state park protected area View of the aftermath of a fire at Juquery Park in Franco de Rocha, Brazil, on Tuesday. A fire in a Sao Paulo state park destroyed more than half of the 2,000-hectare protected area. According to the Fire Department authorities, an illegal paper hot air balloon landed in the area on Sunday, August 22, igniting and destroying more than half of the park. Miguel Schincario, AFP Manila Police undergo surprise drug test Police officers from Manila Police District, Barbosa station-14 submit their urine sample during a surprise drug test conducted inside the Shariff Mansion-covered court at Globo De Oro, Quiapo, Manila. A total of 134 personnel were subjected to the surprise drug test as part of the directive of the Philippine National Police internal cleansing program according to MPD District Director Brigadier General Leo Francisco. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Healthworkers call for immediate release of hazard pay Health workers from Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila picket in front of the hospital's lobby on Wednesday to demand the release of their special risk allowance and hazard pay. The Commission on Audit recently flagged the Department of Health for around P67 billion in 'deficiencies' in handling COVID-19 funds, and health workers have planned mass actions if their benefits are not released immediately. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Afghanistan evacuations ramp-up as full withdrawal deadline nears A U.S. Marine with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) escorts a child to his family during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Thousands of troops have poured back into Afghanistan to oversee the airlift of foreigners and Afghans from Kabul airport, and pressure is mounting on US President Joe Biden to extend an August 31 deadline for full withdrawal. Sgt. Samuel Ruiz, U.S. Marine Corps/Handout via Reuters Ospital ng Tondo's triage area placed along Abad Santos Avenue Pedestrians and motorists pass by Ospital ng Tondo’s triage area set up along Abad Santos Avenue in Manila on Wednesday. Dr. Guido David of OCTA Research said active coronavirus cases in Metro Manila may reach 60,000 in September if the spread of COVID-19 continues at its current rate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Schools disinfected against COVID-19 in Wuhan before upcoming semester Workers in protective suits disinfect the compound of a primary school before schools reopen for the upcoming semester, following the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China on Wednesday. China on Wednesday criticized the US "politicization" of efforts to trace the origin of the coronavirus, which was first identified in Wuhan, demanding a US military laboratory be investigated shortly before the release of a US intelligence community report on the virus. China Daily via Reuters Read More: Juquery Park Franco de Rocha Brazil Sao Paolo fire paper hot air balloon PNP Manila Police DIstrict Globo De Oro Manila drug test health workers DOH DBM Department of Health Department of Budget and Management Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center Afghanistan evacuation US Marines Kabul Afghanistan evacuation Ospital ng Tondo triage area disinfection primary school Wuhan China /entertainment/08/26/21/kakai-goes-full-sawi-mode-on-gold-school-stage/spotlight/08/25/21/vietnam-donors-pitch-in-for-vaccine-fund/video/business/08/25/21/telco-stocks-rally-boost-psei/video/news/08/25/21/who-ph-among-countries-with-sharp-rise-in-covid-19-cases/news/08/25/21/unethical-watchdog-blasts-comelecs-deal-with-f2