THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 25, 2021

Fire hits Sao Paulo state park protected area View of the aftermath of a fire at Juquery Park in Franco de Rocha, Brazil, on Tuesday. A fire in a Sao Paulo state park destroyed more than half of the 2,000-hectare protected area. According to the Fire Department authorities, an illegal paper hot air balloon landed in the area on Sunday, August 22, igniting and destroying more than half of the park. Miguel Schincario, AFP

Manila Police undergo surprise drug test Police officers from Manila Police District, Barbosa station-14 submit their urine sample during a surprise drug test conducted inside the Shariff Mansion-covered court at Globo De Oro, Quiapo, Manila. A total of 134 personnel were subjected to the surprise drug test as part of the directive of the Philippine National Police internal cleansing program according to MPD District Director Brigadier General Leo Francisco. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Healthworkers call for immediate release of hazard pay Health workers from Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center in Manila picket in front of the hospital's lobby on Wednesday to demand the release of their special risk allowance and hazard pay. The Commission on Audit recently flagged the Department of Health for around P67 billion in 'deficiencies' in handling COVID-19 funds, and health workers have planned mass actions if their benefits are not released immediately. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Afghanistan evacuations ramp-up as full withdrawal deadline nears A U.S. Marine with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) escorts a child to his family during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday. Thousands of troops have poured back into Afghanistan to oversee the airlift of foreigners and Afghans from Kabul airport, and pressure is mounting on US President Joe Biden to extend an August 31 deadline for full withdrawal. Sgt. Samuel Ruiz, U.S. Marine Corps/Handout via Reuters

Ospital ng Tondo's triage area placed along Abad Santos Avenue Pedestrians and motorists pass by Ospital ng Tondo’s triage area set up along Abad Santos Avenue in Manila on Wednesday. Dr. Guido David of OCTA Research said active coronavirus cases in Metro Manila may reach 60,000 in September if the spread of COVID-19 continues at its current rate. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News