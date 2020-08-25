THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 25, 2020

Dozens feared trapped in India building collapse Rescue workers search for people in the rubble of a five-storey apartment building after it collapsed in Mahad at Maharashtra state, India. At least 70 people were feared trapped after a five-storey apartment building collapsed on August 24 in western India, police said, with a local legislator warning that the number could be as high as 200. Pritam Sakpal, AFP

Republican Party officially endorses Trump for second term President Donald Trump speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday. The Republican party formally nominated Trump for a second term as US president after getting the minimum votes from convention delegates around the country. Andrew Harnik, AP

Residents push for housing assistance in Quezon City Quezon City residents troop to city hall on Tuesday calling for the use of 118 hectares of idle land in the city to provide shelter for the financially-challenged. The residents, who are threatened with eviction or have lost capacity to pay rent amid the COVID-19 pandemic, also call for the immediate distribution of financial aid under the government's social amelioration program. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Full alert in Manila after Jolo blasts Members of the Manila Police District Special Weapons and Tactics team patrol Carriedo in Manila on Tuesday. The Philippine National Police is out to conduct random security checks as the police force is placed on full alert status, a day after the deadly twin bombings in Jolo, Sulu, MPD director Police Brig. Gen. Rolando Miranda. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Demonstrators protest Jacob Blake shooting Demonstrators form a line in front of law enforcement on Monday in Kenosha, Wisconsin during a protest on the fatal shooting of Jacob Blake. A night of civil unrest occurred after 29-year-old Blake was shot by Wisconsin police officers in the back after attempting to enter into the driver's side of a vehicle on August 23. Brandon Bell, Getty Images via AFP