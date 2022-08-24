THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 24, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Florita inundates parts of Cagayan Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) responders help residents evacuate from rising waters as tropical storm Florita affects Tuguegarao, Cagayan on Tuesday. Florita caused flooding in several areas, forced the suspension of some classes and government work, and prompted evacuations. Philippine Coast Guard handout, via EPA-EFE

Work continues in Cagayan Valley Medical Center despite Florita floods Medical personnel at the Cagayan Valley Medical Center in Tuguegarao City take care of their patients at the hospital's conference room on Wednesday in the aftermath of tropical storm Florita after the hospital's general admission area was affected by the rains. Florita left the country Wednesday morning but left several areas in northern Luzon affected by its strong winds and heavy rains. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Farmer salvages crops from damaged cornfield in Tuguegarao Farmer Dulo Ramirez, 83, salvages whatever he can from his cornfield in Tuguegarao on Wednesday after most of the crops were damaged by the onslaught of severe tropical storm Florita. Ramirez said he might end up feeding the crops to farm animals. Over in Ilocos Norte, Florita left at least P3.6 million worth of damage to agriculture, a provincial official said, citing initial estimates. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Drying documents caught in floods during onslaught of Florita A woman dries up documents recovered from flood waters in Baggao, Cagayan on Wednesday, a day after severe tropical storm Florita inundated parts of the country. According to the Cagayan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, 3,000 families from 131 villages in 19 towns were evacuated due to the storm, which also left 9 bridges and roads impassable. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News