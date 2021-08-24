THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 24, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Lighting up for the Tokyo Paralympic games A general view shows the Paralympics symbol lit up at night, with the Rainbow Bridge and the Tokyo Tower in the background, on the Odaiba waterfront in Tokyo on Monday. The Tokyo Paralympic Games, which will be held from August 24- September 5, will have 4,400 athletes from 162 teams competing in 22 sports and 23 disciplines. Charly Triballeau, AFP

Chow Chow on patrol Members of the Manila Police District Community Station 4 in Calabash, Sampaloc, Manila guard a check point with a four-month-old Chow Chow named Favio on Tuesday. Favio is owned by Manila Police District Command cop Mary Ann Hernandez also assigned in the same community precinct. ABS-CBN News

Singapore names orchid after US Vice President Kamala Harris U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris poses next to Papilionanda Kamala Harris during an orchid naming ceremony at the Istana in Singapore on Monday. Harris is currently in Singapore and is scheduled to visit Vietnam to reaffirm U.S. commitment to keep South China Sea open amid China’s intimidation. Evelyn Hockstein, Reuters/Pool

Police officers reprimand Divisoria shoppers over COVID-19 health protocols Members of the Manila Police District patrol around Juan Luna and Ilaya streets in Divisoria, Manila on Tuesday. Police officers told shoppers to strictly observe minimum health protocols like proper wearing of face mask and face-shield to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as the area begins to get crowded. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

San Juan to vaccinate non-residents as it finishes inoculation of residents, workers A health worker injects a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to a resident in San Juan City on Tuesday. Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chief Benhur Abalos on Tuesday said San Juan and Marikina will soon open their inoculation drives to non-residents, with Pateros and Mandaluyong already offering the service to non-residents through the "We Vax As One" program. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Red Cross' Bakuna Bus drives to UP Manila for vaccinations People prepare to have their pictures taken with the Philippine Red Cross Bakuna Bus which was scheduled to vaccinate some 300 people during its visit at the University of the Philippines Manila on Tuesday. Health authorities logged 12,067 new COVID-19 cases in the country on Tuesday, the lowest number of cases in six days according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, while additional recoveries numbered to 14,656. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News