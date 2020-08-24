THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 24, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Remembering Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday A limited number of fans living in the area attend a closed-door tribute, commemorating the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant by running the shot clock and sounding the buzzer at 8:24 am on his 42nd birthday at the "House of Kobe" in Valenzuela City, Monday (August 23 in US time). Bryant died in a plane crash with daughter Gigi and seven others on January 26. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Probing a crime during the COVID-19 pandemic A crime scene investigator wearing personal protective equipment takes the fingerprints of a shooting victim by unknown assailants along Rizal Avenue in Monumento, Caloocan early Monday morning, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Philippine National Police revised its operation and investigation procedures to ensure safety of police officers against coronavirus infection after recording 3,380 COVID-19 cases with 16 deaths and 2,479 recoveries. Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News

Jolo blasts kill at least 5 soldiers, 4 civilians Rescuers attend to injured soldiers and civilians at a blast site in Jolo, Sulu on Monday. At least 5 soldiers and 4 civilian were reported killed and 18 others wounded after a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) exploded near the M35 cargo truck of the 21st Infantry Battalion in front of the Paradise Grocery minutes before noon, according to the Philippine National Police. Contributed photo, ABS-CBN News

Manila reopens rehabilitated Lagusnilad underpass A biker crosses the newly rehabilitated Lagusnilad near the Manila City Hall on Monday. The underpass features murals depicting the history of Manila, as well as photos of iconic landmarks in the country’s capital. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Teachers push for safe learning during COVID-19 pandemic Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) hold a protest outside the Department of Education Central Office in Pasig City on Monday, when the latter reopened after a 5-day lockdown. The teachers demanded that the agency properly address health and safety measures for teachers, address unavailability of centralized modules for students, and conduct proper evaluation of the current curriculum that would adapt to different modalities of learning before the scheduled school opening on Oct. 5 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News