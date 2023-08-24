THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 24, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

North Korea reports failed rocket launch People watch a TV report on North Korea's botched space rocket launch at Seoul Station in Seoul, South Korea, 24 August 2023. Earlier in the day, the North's official Korean Central News Agency said its second launch of a 'military reconnaissance satellite' from the Tongchang-ri area failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight. Jeon Heon-Kyun, EPA-EFE

Dr. Jose Rizal honored on Sight Saving Month Representatives of various organizations committed to the preservation of sight, led by Department of Health Undersecretary Dr. Gloria Balboa, The Fred Hollows Foundation Country Manager Dr. Maria Victoria Rondaris, National Committee for Sight Preservation head Dr. Noel Chua, honor Filipino national hero and ophthalmologist Dr. Jose Rizal during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Park on Thursday. The event was held in observance of the Sight Saving Month, which aims to promote the importance of eye protection and good eye care as well as raise awareness on the available intervention in restoring eyesight. Reynald Ramirez, The Fred Hollows Foundation/handout

Japan releases wastewater from crippled Fukushima nuclear plant This aerial picture shows TEPCO's crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in Okuma, Fukushima prefecture on August 24, 2023. Japan began releasing wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean on August 24 despite angry opposition from China and local fishermen. Jiji Press, AFP

PH mayors pledge for good governance Mayors from different Philippine cities and municipalities sign a Manifesto for Good Governance at the UP Film Center in Quezon City Thursday. "Mayors for Good Governance" is a movement dedicated to uniting local chief executives, upholding sound governance principles, transcending political differences to combat corruption, and encouraging transparency and accountability among public servants and Filipinos of diverse backgrounds. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News