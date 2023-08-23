Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 23, 2023

Posted at Aug 24 2023 12:06 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Greece hit by wildfires

Fire razes a forest in Distomo, Viotia, central Greece, Tuesday. The fire started from a settlement behind the Aluminum of Greece factory in Aspra Spitia August 21 and the strong winds very quickly led the fire to develop a huge front in all directions. A total of 4 settlements have been evacuated. EPA-EFE

Young Filipino players attend basketball clinic with Erik Spoelstra

USA Basketball Men’s National Team assistant coach Erik Spoelstra interacts with young Filipino players during a basketball clinic at the Shangri-La Hotel at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on Wednesday. Around 40 boys and girls from different high schools and colleges across Metro Manila participated in the elite basketball clinic as part a series of skill development workouts and leadership development program. Jonathan Cellona, ASB-CBN News

Chinese Coast Guard shadows PH resupply mission

This photo taken on Tuesday from the deck of Philippine coast guard ship BRP Cabra shows a Chinese coast guard ship (right) shadowing a civilian boat (center) chartered by the Philippine navy to deliver supplies to Philippine navy ship BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal), in the disputed West Philippine Sea. A team of AFP journalists on board the BRP Cabra, one of the two Philippine Coast Guard escort boats, watched as one of the Chinese ships came within several meters of the vessel. Ted Aljibe, AFP

PH eyes to break record for most FIBA World Cup game attendance

Production staff are seen busy two days before the most anticipated 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup as they prepare the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on August 23, 2023. The Philippines eyes to break the standing record of 32,616 fans gate attendance during the 1994 FIBA World Cup finals in Toronto, Canada according to Samahang Basketbolista ng Pilipinas. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Giant panda Xing Xing celebrates 17th birthday

Giant male panda Xing Xing looks at the food he received as part of his 17th birthday celebration at the national zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday. Liang Liang and her partner Xing Xing were loaned to Malaysia for 10 years to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

