THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 22, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Gabriela calls for suspension of fuel excise tax Members of women’s group Gabriela hold a noise barrage in front of a gas station in Philcoa along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. The group called on the government to suspend VAT and fuel excise taxes to reduce the effect of oil price increases on the rising prices of basic commodities. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Parts of Southern California still submerged due to TS Hilary A car is submerged in flooded water after Tropical Storm Hilary drenched Cathedral City, California, USA, 21 August 2023. Tropical Storm Hilary swept through Southern California on 20 August 2023 causing flooding throughout the area. The last time a tropical storm made landfall in Southern California was 15 September 1939, according to the National Weather Service. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE

Consumers feel effects of rising rice prices A worker from a rice dealer in Nepa Q-Mart in Cubao arranges the store's supply of different rice varieties, including "Denorado" rice, which is marked with a P60 price tag on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Former Agricultural Chief Leonardo Montemayor raised concern on a possible spike in rice prices until next month if supply is not augmented. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Japan to release Fukushima treated radioactive water on Aug. 24 Protesters hold banners reading 'Don't discharge contaminated water into the sea!' during a rally in front of the Prime Minister's official residence as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was holding a ministerial meeting about the release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Prime Minister Kishida announced that treated radioactive water will be released from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean from 24 August 2023 if weather conditions do not interfere with the discharge and despite opposition of local fishermen and China. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE

Damaged Russian military vehicles on display for Ukraine Independence Day celebrations Army and municipal workers set up damaged Russian armored military vehicles that were seized by the Ukrainian army amid the Russian invasion, along Khreshchatyk Street in Kiev, Ukraine on Tuesday. The damaged Russian military machinery was set up in downtown Kyiv prior to the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 24. Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE

Indian students wish space mission luck Indian students gather around a model of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) mission Chandrayaan-3 to celebrate its first attempt to land on the moon, in Chennai, India on Tuesday. ISRO announced that Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the moon on 23 August at approximately 18:04 (IST). Idrees Mohammed, EPA-EFE