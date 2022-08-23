THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 23, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

#WalangPasok due to Florita Students walk during a heavy downpour in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has suspended work in government offices and classes in public schools in Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Zambales, and Bataan until Aug. 24. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Taking precaution in Isabela as Florita makes landfall A normally busy street is deserted in Ilagan City, Isabela province on Tuesday, as residents stayed indoors ahead of the landfall of severe tropical storm Florita. The storm hit land in the vicinity of Maconacon, Isabela at 10:30 a.m., according to weather bureau PAGASA. Villamor Visaya, AFP

Flooding in Caloocan City A mother carries her child as they navigate a flooded road leading to the Llano Elementary School in Caloocan City on Tuesday. In several areas, heavy rains brought by severe tropical storm Florita spawned floods, forced the suspension of classes and government work, and prompted evacuation. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Florita inundates QC Knee-deep floods inundate a section of Sto. Domingo St. in Quezon City as Severe Tropical Storm Florita brought heavy rains on Tuesday. Florita maintained its strength after hitting land in Isabela and has moved to Cagayan province, according to PAGASA’s 2 p.m. bulletin, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers near the center and up to 185 kph gusts. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News