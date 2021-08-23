THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 23, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Massive flooding as Tropical Storm Henri hits New Jersey Members of the New Market Volunteer Fire Company perform a secondary search during an evacuation effort following a flash flood, as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall, in Helmetta, New Jersey, on Sunday. Tropical Storm Henri slammed into Rhode Island on the US east coast Sunday, knocking out power to thousands of Americans, canceling scores of flights and bringing record rainfall. The storm -- earlier downgraded from a Category 1 Hurricane -- hit land near the town of Westerly at approximately 12:15 PM (1615 GMT), the National Weather Service said. Henri is a rare tropical storm to hit America's northeastern seaboard and comes as the surface layer of oceans warms due to climate change. Tom Brenner, AFP

Longer commuter lines as Metro Manila reverts to MECQ Commuters queue up to ride the EDSA bus carousel from the Roosevelt station in Quezon City on Monday, the first work day after Metro Manila reverts under modified enhanced community quarantine. The National Capital Region and Laguna were placed under a more lenient quarantine level from August 21-31 allowing more businesses to reopen and ease of travel for more workers as quarantine passes will no longer be required. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Pasig closes Topaz Road due to huge crack Members of the Pasig local government unit and other concerned parties inspect the crack that surfaced along Topaz Road in Barangay San Antonio on Monday. Topaz Road was closed to traffic as a 50-meter long crack appeared following a heavy downpour on Sunday evening. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Heightened security at Kabul airport after dawn firefight British and Canadian soldiers stand guard as Afghans wait outside the foreign military-controlled part of the airport in Kabul on August 22, 2021, following the Taliban's military takeover of Afghanistan. One Afghan was killed and three were others injured after a firefight between Afghan guards and unknown assailants at the Kabul airport, according to the German military. Wakil Kohsar, AFP