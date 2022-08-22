THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 22, 2022

3 temperature checks amid COVID threat A teacher checks students’ temperature for the second time as they assemble at the San Juan Elementary School in San Juan City during a flag raising ceremony on the first day of in person classes after a 2-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students had to undergo 3 temperature checks- upon campus entry, during school assembly and before entering the classroom-as part of the school’s health protocol amid the threats of COVID-19 virus. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

First day jitters as in-person classes start Parents and guardians monitor students entering the Commonwealth Elementary School in Quezon City on the first day of face-to-face classes in all levels on Monday. In-person classes for school year 2022-2023 officially opened nationwide after 2 years of online and blended learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Face-to-face learning at Aurora Quezon Elem School Children copy their lesson from the board at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on the first day of classes on Monday. Thousands of students flocked to schools as face-to-face classes resumed today after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

V is for vaccine Elementary students, accompanied by their parents, get their Pfizer booster shots at the San Juan Elementary school in San Juan City during the opening of classes on Monday. The San Juan health department has set up vaccination rooms within the school for students who want to get their COVID-19 jabs. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Students arrive early for school opening Students line up on the first day of in-person classes at Pedro Guevarra Elementary School in Manila as early as 5:30 a.m. on Monday, after two years of COVID-19 lockdowns. Students were advised to arrive earlier than the 6 a.m. schedule for flag-raising ceremony to allow adequate time for health protocols amid the lingering pandemic. Maria Tan, AFP

Back-to-school anxiety Parents and guardians watch a student inside the Tomas Morato Elementary School on the first day of classes, in Quezon City on Monday. Around 28 millions students went back to school, many in person, after two years of distance learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Aeta children attend class in Castillejos, Zambales Students wearing masks attend their class as School Year 2022-2023 officially starts at the Kanaynayan Community School, in an Aeta village in Castillejos, Zambales, on Monday. Around 2.529 million Indigenous People (IP) learners nationwide are currently participating in the Indigenous Peoples Education (IPEd) Program under the National Indigenous Peoples Education Policy Framework established in 2011, according to a report published by the education department. Jun Dumaguing, ABS-CBN News