THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 21, 2020

A movie night, on boats, under the stars People watch a movie from small boats at the "sail-in" floating cinema at HaYarkon Park's boating lake in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday. As movie theaters in Israel remain shut because of the coronavirus outbreak, Tel Aviv municipality launched a "sail-in" floating cinema under the sky with a total of 70 socially distanced boats for a few days this summer. Oded Balilty, AP

Limited number of devotees allowed Devotees practice physical distancing while praying outside Quiapo Church in Manila Friday. Authorities have limited the number of people allowed inside churches to no more than ten percent of capacity under the General Community Quarantine. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Democrats formally nominate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris (From L) Jill Biden, her husband former vice-president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff greet supporters outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, at the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday. Democrats formally nominated Biden for the presidency and Harris as vice president on Tuesday night as the standard-bearers against de facto Republican nominees President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. Olivier Douliery, AFP

Face shields now mandatory in malls, commercial establishments People heading to a shopping mall in Divisoria wear face masks and face shields on Friday, a non-working holiday. Malacañang announced Friday that face shields are mandatory inside malls and enclosed commercial establishments in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the country, which has breached the 180,000 mark. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Various groups call for end of rights abuses Multi-sectoral groups hold a protest in front of the Ninoy Aquino Monument in Makati City on Friday to commemorate Ninoy Aquino Day. The groups are calling on the government to put an end to human rights abuses, extra-judicial killings and the suppression of press freedom, while also calling for the renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News