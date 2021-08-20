THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 20, 2021

Afghans celebrate Independence Day amid U.S. pullout People carry the national flag at a protest held during Afghan Independence Day in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. The day commemorates the 1919 treaty that ended British rule, but Taliban celebrated it with the defeat of the United States. Reuters

Paralympics torch relay in Tokyo, Japan Paralympian Aki Taguchi, Official Ambassador of the Tokyo 2020 Torch Relay and Tokyo's first torchbearer, receives the Paralympic torch lantern from Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike (left) during the flame gathering event to merge flames collected from 62 municipalities within the Japanese capital into one, in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. The Paralympics, succeeding the just-concluded Summer Olympics, begins on August 24. Issei Kato, Reuters

Poor turn to deaf institution for aid Residents of two barangays in Pasay City flock in front of the Philippine School for the Deaf on F.B. Harrison Street, Pasay City on Friday for financial aid distribution. The National Capital Region (NCR) shifts back to modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) on Saturday, but residents affected by the 2-week enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) are still waiting for cash aid from the government. ABS-CBN News

Afghans desperate to flee as chaos continues in Kabul airport A baby is handed over to the American army over the perimeter wall of the airport for it to be evacuated, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday in this still image taken from video obtained from social media. Afghans continue to flee the country after a quick and stunning takeover by the Taliban who have promised life under their rule will be different from its 1996-2001 regime. Omar Haidar via Reuters

COVID-19 patients admitted to QC General Hospital chapel as cases rise A health worker walks out to get an oxygen tank for a COVID-19 patient admitted at the chapel of the Quezon City General Hospital, which was turned into a COVID-19 ward amid rising infections. The Philippines on Friday logged a record high 17,231 fresh COVID-19 cases, with a positivity rate of 26.1 percent, also the country’s highest ever, a day before Metro Manila and some provinces are set to revert to the less strict modified enhanced community quarantine. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Israel launches COVID-19 vaccine boosters for over 40 despite WHO statement A woman takes a photo as a man receives a third shot of the COVID-19 vaccine as Israel launches booster shots for over 40-year-olds, in Jerusalem on Friday. The World Health Organization said recently current data does not show that COVID-19 booster shots are necessary and added that vulnerable people worldwide should first be vaccinated before high-income countries deploy a top-up. Ammar Awad, Reuters