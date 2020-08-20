THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 20, 2020

High demand for face shields Customers check face shields sold at P50 each in Divisoria market, Manila on Thursday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has required the use of face shields when taking public transportation and in work places in a move to curb the spread of COVID-19. ABS-CBN News

Jeepney drivers call for help Jeepney drivers beg for spare change as they hold a protest outside the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board main office in Quezon City on Thursday. The group called for the resumption of jeepney operations in all routes around Metro Manila and financial aid under the social amelioration program as some have not received said assistance. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

California wildfire closes interstate highway Flames from the LNU Lightning Complex fires jump Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California on Wednesday, prompting authorities to close the highway in both directions shortly afterward. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes as a statewide heat wave continues. Noah Berger, AP Photo

Localized lockdown in Parañaque barangay Health workers collect nasal and throat swabs for coronavirus testing in Barangay San Isidro, Parañaque City on Thursday. The city government of Parañaque imposed a localized lockdown as they conduct tests for coronavirus infection and disinfection in the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Taking a breather A health worker rests on a chair after removing an entire set of personal protective equipment after her shift at a testing center in Navotas City on Thursday. Navotas residents who came in close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases are now required by the local government to undergo tests under Executive Order No. 42 signed by Navotas City Mayor Toby Tiangco. Those who test positive for the virus are also required to be transferred to community isolation facilities. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Finding Nemo? A woman looks at fish being sold as pets from a roadside cart in Pasig City on Thursday. More small and medium-sized enterprises have been allowed to resume business as Metro Manila and surrounding provinces recently returned to general community quarantine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News