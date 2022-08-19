THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 19, 2022

Algeria 'Tornado of fire' kills 38 Algerian men check a charred bus in which at least 12 people were reportedly burnt to death following raging fires in Algeria's city of el-Kala on Thursday. Algerian firefighters were battling a string of blazes, fanned by drought and a blistering heatwave, with some areas recording temperatures as high as 48 degree Celsius, that have killed at least 38 people and left destruction in their wake. Agence France-Presse

DepEd launches Oplan Balik Eskwela for Aug. 22 school opening Department of Education (DepEd) personnel receive calls at the Oplan Balik Eskwela command center during a press conference at the DepEd headquarters in Pasig City on Friday. The education department so far reported 21,272,820 enrolled learners for School Year 2022-2023, ahead of the start of classes on Aug. 22. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Trying out virtual reality at Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022 Visitors experience a virtual reality (VR) game at the Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022 in Bangkok on Friday. The event showcases the latest virtual reality technology and innovation in Metaverse to attract entrepreneurs, investors and government agencies, aiming to generate new products, services and business opportunities. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

Prepping classrooms for the coming school year Parents and teachers work together to prepare kinder classrooms at the Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School in Taguig City on Friday, days before the opening of the school year. For the coming academic year, schools will be allowed to implement distance or blended learning only until Oct. 31 with in-person classes mandatory by November. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News