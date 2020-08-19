THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 19, 2020

Students join protests in Thailand Students use their mobile phones as flashlights at an anti-government rally at Mahidol University in Nakhon Pathom on Tuesday. The country has seen near-daily protests in recent weeks by university students demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha and a frank discussion of the role of the unassailable monarchy. Lillian Suwanrumpha, AFP

Public transport is back in NCR Commuters wear face shields as they queue for the augmented buses along EDSA in Quezon City on Wednesday, amid the return of Metro Manila under general community quarantine. The transportation department has issued guidelines requiring commuters to wear face shields when taking buses and trains as COVID-19 cases rise in Metro Manila. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Flying from Manila amid COVID-19 quarantine A woman uses a plastic barrier attached to an umbrella to protect her and her child as they enter the NAIA Terminal 1 in Paranaque on Wednesday. International flights, OWWA flights, and sweeper flights to Romblon and Davao for locally-stranded individuals (LSIs) and returning Overseas Filipinos are currently allowed, subject to strict health restrictions according to the transportation department. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Barbershops reopen as quarantine eases A barbershop on Corregidor Street in Quezon City accommodates its first clients as Metro Manila returns to general community quarantine (GCQ) on Wednesday. The Department of Trade and Industry allowed the reopening of salons and dine-in restaurants with the easing of the community quarantine starting August 19. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Mandatory use of face shields in public transportation A commuter buys a face shield before lining up to ride a public bus on Rizal Ave. in Monumento, Caloocan City, during the first day of the general community quarantine in Metro Manila on Wednesday. Aside from face masks, people are obligated to wear face shields when riding public transportation and in places of work. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Human rights advocates call for justice for Echanis, Alvarez killings Human rights advocates call for justice for the killings of Randall Echanis and Zara Alvarez, in a protest at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on Wednesday. Echanis was found dead in his home in Novaliches in Aug. 10, while Alvarez was shot dead a week later, on Aug. 17, in Bacolod City on her way home. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Korea 911 Search and Rescue team disinfect bus terminals A member of the Korea 911 Search and Rescue team disinfects bus terminals in Quezon City with the resumption of public transportation on Wednesday, as Metro Manila and nearby provinces returned to the general community quarantine. The government is imposing a “stricter” version of the GCQ, similar to the one enforced last June to curb the spread of COVID-19 as the total number of cases climbed to 173,774 as of Wednesday. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Inside looking out A child wearing a face shield looks out the window as they wait to be cleared for travel at the PITX terminal in Parañaque City on Wednesday. The family was later denied a ride to Cavite after they failed to show a travel pass. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News