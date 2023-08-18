THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 18, 2023

Church violence in Pakistan Members of the Christian community hold placards and shout slogans during a protest on Thursday against violent church incidents in Karachi, Pakistan. Armed mobs in Jaranwala, in the district of Faisalabad in Punjab, targeted two churches and private homes, setting them on fire and causing widespread destruction. The attack was sparked by the discovery of torn pages of the Koran with alleged blasphemous content near a Christian colony. Shahzaib Akber, EPA-EFE

Teachers get ready for the coming school year Grade-3 teachers from Aurora Elementary School in San Andres, Manila prepare teaching modules on the last day of the Brigada Eskwela 2023 on Friday, to be distributed to their pupils for the coming school year. School year 2023-20224 starts on August 29 in all public schools. ABS-CBN News

A couple attends Mass in Quiapo on National Couple's Day A couple attends Mass at the Quiapo Church in Plaza Miranda on Friday, August 18, which is also National Couple's Day. Friday is Quiapo Day where thousands of devotees of Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno troop to the famous church to say their novenas or attend the Mass. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Artificial assistants at your service in China expo Human-looking robots perform movements during the World Robot Conference on Friday in Beijing, China. The yearly event is a platform for promoting exchanges and collaborations in the robotics sector. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE