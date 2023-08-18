Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 18, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 19 2023 12:04 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Church violence in Pakistan Members of the Christian community hold placards and shout slogans during a protest on Thursday against violent church incidents in Karachi, Pakistan. Armed mobs in Jaranwala, in the district of Faisalabad in Punjab, targeted two churches and private homes, setting them on fire and causing widespread destruction. The attack was sparked by the discovery of torn pages of the Koran with alleged blasphemous content near a Christian colony. Shahzaib Akber, EPA-EFE Teachers get ready for the coming school year Grade-3 teachers from Aurora Elementary School in San Andres, Manila prepare teaching modules on the last day of the Brigada Eskwela 2023 on Friday, to be distributed to their pupils for the coming school year. School year 2023-20224 starts on August 29 in all public schools. ABS-CBN News A couple attends Mass in Quiapo on National Couple's Day A couple attends Mass at the Quiapo Church in Plaza Miranda on Friday, August 18, which is also National Couple's Day. Friday is Quiapo Day where thousands of devotees of Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno troop to the famous church to say their novenas or attend the Mass. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Artificial assistants at your service in China expo Human-looking robots perform movements during the World Robot Conference on Friday in Beijing, China. The yearly event is a platform for promoting exchanges and collaborations in the robotics sector. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE South Koreans protest Ulchi Freedom Shield South Korean protesters attend a rally against a US and South Korean military exercise in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on August 14 South Korean and US military Combined Forces Command will hold the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercises from August 21 to 31. Jeon Heon-Kyun , EPA-EFE Read More: Pakistan Punjab Faisalabad Christian Muslim burning violence schools opening Brigada Eskwela teachers National Couples Day couples mass church Quiapo robots Beijing China AI tech SOuth Korea US South Kotea US Military Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield protest /news/08/18/23/2-day-old-baby-kidnapped-in-binangonan-hospital/entertainment/08/18/23/donya-cielo-dies-as-dirty-linen-ends-next-week/overseas/08/18/23/over-80-christian-homes-19-churches-vandalized-in-pakistan-riot/sports/08/18/23/basketball-gilas-manhandles-ivory-coast/overseas/08/18/23/british-nurse-found-guilty-of-murdering-7-babies