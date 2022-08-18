Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 18, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 19 2022 12:23 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Severe drought in Europe Stranded boats are trapped in mud covered with greenery on the dried out shore of part of the Doubs river, a natural border between eastern France and western Switzerland, in Les Brenets, Switzerland on Wednesday. Europe battles water shortages as severe drought sweeps the continent. Laurent Gillieron, EPA-EFE Cash for work in Pasay Residents of Pasay City flock to Cuneta Astrodome to apply for the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Cash for Work program on Thursday. Cash for Work is a short term intervention to provide temporary employment to distressed or displaced individuals by participating in preparedness, mitigation, relief, rehabilitation or risk reduction projects and activities in their communities. ABS-CBN News Farmers promote red onions as supply of white onions runs low Workers unload bags of red onions inside a storage area in Divisoria market in Manila on Thursday. A group of onion farmers recently called on the government to delay importing white onions to address a shortage, saying there was still enough supply of red onions to meet demand. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Families evacuated as floods hit New Zealand's South Island This handout picture taken on Wednesday by local media outlet Andrew App and released on Thursday shows a flood-inundated car and homes from the overflowing Maitai River in central Nelson on New Zealand's South Island. Hundreds of families on New Zealand's South Island were forced to leave their homes on Thursday after flooding forced a state of emergency to be declared in three regions. Sara Hollyman, Andrew App/AFP Street artists paint symbolic talismans for Ukraine Street artists paint a mural on a wall near a building in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine on Thursday. Ukrainian street artist Yulia Abramova, with friends and colleagues paint a mural depicting a symbolic red the tree of life and white storks as talismans, who symbolically guard Ukraine during the Russian invasion. Sergey Dolzhenko, EPA-EFE Read More: Europe Switzerland river drought water DSWD Pasay cash for work onions Divisoria market agriculture white onions New Zealand flood weather South Island Maitai River Ukraine conflict Ukraine war street art graffiti mural Yulia Abramova /overseas/08/19/22/dressing-the-dead-indonesian-villagers-reunite-with-deceased-family/entertainment/08/19/22/jaya-family-moving-forward-after-losing-their-home/news/08/19/22/senate-on-total-lockdown-on-monday-following-covid-19-infections/news/08/19/22/pinoy-workers-balik-trabaho-sa-macau-mga-pinoy-ligtas-sa-pagbaha-sa-rok/business/08/19/22/facebook-bans-us-anti-vaccine-group