THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 18, 2022

Severe drought in Europe Stranded boats are trapped in mud covered with greenery on the dried out shore of part of the Doubs river, a natural border between eastern France and western Switzerland, in Les Brenets, Switzerland on Wednesday. Europe battles water shortages as severe drought sweeps the continent. Laurent Gillieron, EPA-EFE

Cash for work in Pasay Residents of Pasay City flock to Cuneta Astrodome to apply for the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Cash for Work program on Thursday. Cash for Work is a short term intervention to provide temporary employment to distressed or displaced individuals by participating in preparedness, mitigation, relief, rehabilitation or risk reduction projects and activities in their communities. ABS-CBN News

Farmers promote red onions as supply of white onions runs low Workers unload bags of red onions inside a storage area in Divisoria market in Manila on Thursday. A group of onion farmers recently called on the government to delay importing white onions to address a shortage, saying there was still enough supply of red onions to meet demand. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Families evacuated as floods hit New Zealand's South Island This handout picture taken on Wednesday by local media outlet Andrew App and released on Thursday shows a flood-inundated car and homes from the overflowing Maitai River in central Nelson on New Zealand's South Island. Hundreds of families on New Zealand's South Island were forced to leave their homes on Thursday after flooding forced a state of emergency to be declared in three regions. Sara Hollyman, Andrew App/AFP