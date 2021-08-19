THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 19, 2021

Pope Francis urges faithful to get vaccinated vs COVID-19 Pope Francis plays table football during the weekly general audience at the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican, Wednesday. The pontiff urged the people to get inoculated against COVID-19, which he said “is a simple but profound way of promoting the common good and caring for each other, especially the most vulnerable” during the pandemic. Vatican Media

Hundreds of families evacuated as wildfire hits forests near Jerusalem A picture of burned forests around the Givat Yearim moshav in the mountains some eight kilometers west of Jerusalem, Israel, after wildfires ravaged 2,500 hectares of woodlands. Hundreds of families had been evacuated from 10 villages west of the city over the three days. The firefighters said there were no casualties. Menahem Kahana, AFP

Afghan women see unclear future under Taliban rule A Taliban fighter walks past a beauty salon with images of women defaced using spray paint in Shar-e-Naw in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday. The European Union, USA and 19 other countries urged the Taliban to ensure safety of women and girls in Afghanistan after the take-over last Sunday. Afghan women raised concern on the possible impacts of Taliban’s return to power given their hardline interpretation of Islam, which prevented women from working, studying or travelling without a male companion during their rule in 1996-2001 Wakil Koshar, AFP

Manny Pacquiao, Yordenis Ugas face off before title match Manny Pacquiao (L) and WBA welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas pose during a news conference at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Wednesday in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pacquiao will challenge Ugas for his title at the T-Mobile Arena on August 21 in Las Vegas. Steve Marcus, Getty Images via AFP

Marian devotees pray for full recovery of COVID-19 patients Marian devotees belonging to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Community offer prayers near the Manila Mega COVID-19 Field Hospital at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Thursday. The group offered prayers in places near COVID-19 isolation facilities for the immediate recovery of COVID-19 patients in the country. ABS-CBN News

Fabella Hospital COVID-19 infections climb, 30 mothers test positive People buy street food from vendors outside the Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial, known for admitting pregnant women and babies, in Manila on Thursday, a few days before the enhanced community quarantine in the metro is set to end. The hospital, in a news report, said it is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases with 30 mothers, 3 newborns, and 2 children infected with the virus. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News