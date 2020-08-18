THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 18, 2020

Filipino nurses prepare for school opening in UAE School nurse Ethel Lydia Matias, left, helps nurse Quenie Pabalate from the Philippines put on protective gear at the GEMS Wellington Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday. Schools across the United Arab Emirates are preparing for the opening of classes at the end of August amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jon Gambrell, AP Photo

6.6 magnitude quake hits Masbate Rescue workers check a collapsed structure in Barangay Alimango, Cataingan, Masbate after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the area on Tuesday. The earthquake hit 5 kilometers southwest of Cataingan at 8:03 AM province according to Phivolcs. Photo courtesy of Philippine Red Cross Masbate

PNR to resume operations under GCQ Maintenance personnel from the Philippine National Railways (PNR) wearing personal protection equipment spray disinfectant on train coaches on Tuesday. Operation of railways and public utility vehicles will resume on Aug. 19 as Metro Manila is placed under general community quarantine, according to the transportation department. Commuters are reminded that wearing of face shield is a must in public transport. ABS-CBN News

Quezon City builds COVID-19 quarantine facility A worker from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) carries a bucket at a new quarantine facility being constructed in Quezon City for mild and asymptomatic COVID patients, using repurposed container vans from the local government, on Tuesday. Each room in the facility will be equipped with a hospital bed, bathroom, and air-conditioning. The Quezon City government aims to open more quarantine facilities and a molecular laboratory by the end of August, as the total number COVID-19 cases in the city reached 8,755 as of Aug. 17. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News