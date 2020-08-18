Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 18, 2020 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 19 2020 12:24 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Here are the day's top stories in photos. Filipino nurses prepare for school opening in UAE School nurse Ethel Lydia Matias, left, helps nurse Quenie Pabalate from the Philippines put on protective gear at the GEMS Wellington Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday. Schools across the United Arab Emirates are preparing for the opening of classes at the end of August amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jon Gambrell, AP Photo 6.6 magnitude quake hits Masbate Rescue workers check a collapsed structure in Barangay Alimango, Cataingan, Masbate after a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the area on Tuesday. The earthquake hit 5 kilometers southwest of Cataingan at 8:03 AM province according to Phivolcs. Photo courtesy of Philippine Red Cross Masbate PNR to resume operations under GCQ Maintenance personnel from the Philippine National Railways (PNR) wearing personal protection equipment spray disinfectant on train coaches on Tuesday. Operation of railways and public utility vehicles will resume on Aug. 19 as Metro Manila is placed under general community quarantine, according to the transportation department. Commuters are reminded that wearing of face shield is a must in public transport. ABS-CBN News Quezon City builds COVID-19 quarantine facility A worker from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) carries a bucket at a new quarantine facility being constructed in Quezon City for mild and asymptomatic COVID patients, using repurposed container vans from the local government, on Tuesday. Each room in the facility will be equipped with a hospital bed, bathroom, and air-conditioning. The Quezon City government aims to open more quarantine facilities and a molecular laboratory by the end of August, as the total number COVID-19 cases in the city reached 8,755 as of Aug. 17. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Waiting for clearer weather A fisherman mends his net as he waits for better weather before going out to fish in Cavite on Tuesday. Cavite, Metro Manila, and surrounding areas may experience cloudy skies with rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms even as Tropical Depression Helen, which did not make landfall, left the Philippine area of responsibility early Tuesday. The trough of another low pressure area spotted outside PAR will bring rains and thunderstorms to parts of Visayas and Mindanao, said PAGASA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: COVID-19 United Arab Emirates Dubai school opening Filipino nurses Masbate Barangat Aimango Cataingan earthquake transportation commuters Philippine National Railway quarantine facility Quezon City DPWH fisherfolk fisherman Cavite weather update PH