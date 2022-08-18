MULTIMEDIA

Look: War in Cities exhibit opens in Intramuros

ABS-CBN News

The International Committee of the Red Cross in the Philippines on Thursday launched the exhibit “War in Cities” in Fort Santiago, Intramuros in Manila.

Originally shown in Geneva, Switzerland in 2017, the exhibit shows found objects from conflicts in Iraq and the Philippines such as the Siege of Marawi and the Zamboanga Siege.

It aims to “raise awareness of the pervasive effect warfare has on the urban population.” Also included in the exhibit are audio-visual material from the ICRC’s Archives, focusing on war and conflicts in urban settings.

The event is organized in partnership with the Embassy of Switzerland in the Philippines and the Intramuros Administration.

The exhibit, originally shown in Geneva, opened in Manila on Wednesday. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Visitors attend the the launch of the “War in Cities” exhibit in “Teatro” Fort Santiago, Intramuros in Manila on August 18, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Staff members make final adjustments to the pieces moments before the launch. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Urban objects found at sites of conflict in urban centersare on display. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News In many public schools in the Middle East, handmade tools are commonly used to reinforce the teaching process. The visuals covered in debris and dust hang feebly on broken metal stands amid the rubble left inside the ravaged classroom. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A box of cooking equipment and some medical supplies are displayed as objects typically delivered in Iraq as part of ICRC’s humanitarian operations in the field. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Artworks by children affected by the Marawi Siege. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Head of Delegation in the Philippines Boris Michel conducts a walkthrough with Deputy Head Of Mission Embassy of Switzerland in the Philippines Celine Furst during the launch. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A visitor takes a photo of a teddy bear left by a child. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A Qur’an found in a small private library in a house still standing amid the rubble. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Visitors attend the launch and take photos. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A visitor looks at the pieces of the exhibit. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A visitor takes photos. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News The Siege of Marawi and Zamboanga SIege are featured in the exhibit. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News