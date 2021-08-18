Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 18, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 18 2021 11:56 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Afghans fear Taliban rule, seek to escape Kabul Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021. Thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war. Wakil Kohsar, AFP Thousands evacuate as wildfire hits southern France Firefighters douse flames and stand amid smoke as a wildfire rages near Gonfaron, southeastern France on Tuesday. Thousands of people, including tourists in campsites, have been evacuated as a wildfire raged near the plush resort of Saint-Tropez in southern France, the fire service said on August 17. Around 750 firefighters and water-dropping aircraft were battling the blaze in difficult conditions, with high temperatures and strong winds. Nicolas Tucat, AFP Tokyo Olympic medalists in spotlight Olympic boxing medalists Eumir Marcial and Nesthy Petecio share a light moment as they pretend to film fellow Tokyo Olympics medalist Hidilyn Diaz with a thermal scanner during a media interview in Tagaytay City on Wednesday. The Philippine Olympic Committee held a ceremonial turnover of vehicles and houses and lots to be given to the four Tokyo Olympic medalists -- Diaz, Petecio, Marcial and Carlo Paalam -- from private donors for their historic achievement. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Violation ticket issued to non-APOR churchgoers in Baclaran A police officer issues a violation ticket to a churchgoer outside the Baclaran Church in Paranaque on Wednesday. Residents who do not carry a quarantine pass or an 'authorized person outside residence' ID are advised to stay home as Metro Manila remain under enhance community quarantine until Aug. 20, 2021. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Patients wait for admission at Sta. Ana Hospital Patients rest at tents outside the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Wedensday. The city government of Manila announced last Aug. 12 that the Sta. Ana Hospital has reached full capacity but other hospitals can still accommodate COVID-19 cases. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Mobility up 39% despite NCR's ECQ classification Motorists pass through a busy road in Sta. Ana, Manila on Wednesday as the capital region remains under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Tuesday said Metro Manila’s mobility rate increased by 39% compared to previous ECQ implementations. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Afghan refugees, allies hold vigil to show support for Afghanistan A woman takes a moment in a vigil for Afghanistan outside the West LA Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, US on Tuesday. The vigil aims to show support for Afghanistan and comes as the Taliban takes control of the country while US forces continue to withdraw after a 20 year war and counter-terrorism operations as a direct response to the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Ringo Chiu, Reuters Read More: Afghanistan Taliban Kabul Airport Gonfaron Saint-Tropez France wildfire Eumir Marcial Nesthy Petecio Hidilyn Diaz Tokyo Olympics APOR authorized person outside residence Baclaran quarantine violation quarantine ECQ Sta. Ana Hospital Manila COVID mobility mobility vigil Los Angeles United States war on terror /spotlight/08/18/21/no-need-for-covid-booster-jabs-for-now-who/news/08/18/21/doh-transferred-p42b-to-dbm-to-mask-unobligation-rate-inefficiency-drilon/news/08/18/21/umanoy-opisyal-ng-npa-napatay-ng-militar-sa-south-cotabato/video/news/08/18/21/ncr-mayors-to-defer-to-iatf-for-next-quarantine-status/news/08/18/21/poe-asks-why-duque-not-suspended-amid-covid-19-fund-issues