Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 18, 2021

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 18 2021 11:56 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 18, 2021 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 18, 2021 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 18, 2021 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 18, 2021 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 18, 2021 5
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 18, 2021 6
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 18, 2021 7

Afghans fear Taliban rule, seek to escape Kabul

Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021. Thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war. Wakil Kohsar, AFP

Thousands evacuate as wildfire hits southern France

Firefighters douse flames and stand amid smoke as a wildfire rages near Gonfaron, southeastern France on Tuesday. Thousands of people, including tourists in campsites, have been evacuated as a wildfire raged near the plush resort of Saint-Tropez in southern France, the fire service said on August 17. Around 750 firefighters and water-dropping aircraft were battling the blaze in difficult conditions, with high temperatures and strong winds. Nicolas Tucat, AFP

Tokyo Olympic medalists in spotlight

Olympic boxing medalists Eumir Marcial and Nesthy Petecio share a light moment as they pretend to film fellow Tokyo Olympics medalist Hidilyn Diaz with a thermal scanner during a media interview in Tagaytay City on Wednesday. The Philippine Olympic Committee held a ceremonial turnover of vehicles and houses and lots to be given to the four Tokyo Olympic medalists -- Diaz, Petecio, Marcial and Carlo Paalam -- from private donors for their historic achievement. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Violation ticket issued to non-APOR churchgoers in Baclaran

A police officer issues a violation ticket to a churchgoer outside the Baclaran Church in Paranaque on Wednesday. Residents who do not carry a quarantine pass or an 'authorized person outside residence' ID are advised to stay home as Metro Manila remain under enhance community quarantine until Aug. 20, 2021. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Patients wait for admission at Sta. Ana Hospital

Patients rest at tents outside the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Wedensday. The city government of Manila announced last Aug. 12 that the Sta. Ana Hospital has reached full capacity but other hospitals can still accommodate COVID-19 cases. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Mobility up 39% despite NCR's ECQ classification

Motorists pass through a busy road in Sta. Ana, Manila on Wednesday as the capital region remains under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ). DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Tuesday said Metro Manila’s mobility rate increased by 39% compared to previous ECQ implementations. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Afghan refugees, allies hold vigil to show support for Afghanistan

A woman takes a moment in a vigil for Afghanistan outside the West LA Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, US on Tuesday. The vigil aims to show support for Afghanistan and comes as the Taliban takes control of the country while US forces continue to withdraw after a 20 year war and counter-terrorism operations as a direct response to the 9/11 attacks in 2001. Ringo Chiu, Reuters

Read More:  Afghanistan   Taliban   Kabul Airport   Gonfaron   Saint-Tropez   France   wildfire   Eumir Marcial   Nesthy Petecio   Hidilyn Diaz   Tokyo Olympics   APOR   authorized person outside residence   Baclaran   quarantine violation   quarantine   ECQ   Sta. Ana Hospital   Manila   COVID mobility   mobility   vigil   Los Angeles   United States   war on terror  