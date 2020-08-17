THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 17, 2020

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Marine disaster in Mauritius This aerial photo taken on Sunday shows the MV Wakashio bulk carrier that had run aground and broke into two parts near Blue Bay Marine Park, Mauritius. A ship that has leaked more than 1,000 tons of oil in pristine waters off the Mauritius coast has split into two, its Japanese operator said. AFP

Pop-up bike lanes along EDSA Bikers traverse EDSA through a protected pop-up bike lane in in a section in Quezon City on Monday. The temporary bike lane which stretches from Aurora Boulevard to Magallanes was set up as public transportation remains suspended amid the modified enhanced community quarantine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Government requires face shield in public transport, work places Visitors go through inspection as they enter the pedestrian entrance of Camp Crame on Monday. The Philippine National Police mandated the wearing of face shield on Monday in compliance with the Labor department’s recently issued guideline to prevent spread of COVID-19 in workplaces. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Jeepney drivers call for 100 percent 'balik pasada' Jeepney drivers hold a noise barrage in Quezon City on Monday. The drivers, whose livelihood was affected by the community quarantine imposed since March, called for the 100 percent return of jeepney operations, monetary relief, and protection from an impending phaseout of old jeepneys. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Groups call for justice as Echanis laid to rest Relatives and colleagues call for justice during the funeral service for slain National Democratic Front (NDF) Peace Consultant Randall Echanis at the Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City on Monday. Echanis, 72, was found dead with 2 gunshot wounds and several stab wounds in his rented house in Novaliches, Quezon City on Aug. 10. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Cooling off in Wuhan where COVID-19 first emerged This photo taken on August 15, 2020 shows people watching a performance as they cool off in a swimming pool in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. Wuhan City, where the novel coronavirus was first detected, slowly reopened businesses to improve its economy after China largely brought its domestic epidemic under control. AFP