THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 17, 2023

Wildfire's aftermath in Maui An entire neighborhood in ruins overlooks the ocean after the Lahaina Fire swept through Lahaina, Hawaii on Wednesday. According to Maui County officials, at least 106 people were killed in the Lahaina wildfire that hit Maui, which is considered the largest natural disaster in Hawaii's state history. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE

Black Nazarene devotees file case against drag performer Pura Luka Vega The Hijos Del Nazareno (HDN) Central, representing devotees of the Black Nazarene in the Philippines, files a complaint against Amadeus Fernando Pagente, more popularly known as drag performer Pura Luka Vega at the Manila Regional Trial Court on Thursday. The Hijos are accusing Pagente, who is under fire for a rendition of Ama Namin, of supposedly disrespecting God in videos imitating Christ, violating Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

DTI checks SRP of school supplies Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual leads the Joint Monitoring group in the enforcement of the suggested retail price of school supplies in Divisoria on Thursday. The Department of Education recently set the School Year 2023-2024 for August 29 even as various stakeholders and lawmakers called for the reimplementation of the old school calendar that was in force before the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Wildfire threatens Spanish island this time A man walks away with his dogs as a forest fire that originated in Candelaria approaches in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain on Wednesday. Regional authorities have issued an evacuation notice to residents due to the forest fire affecting the municipalities of Arafo and Candelaria. Ramon De La Rocha, EPA-EFE

Center of land dispute between Makati and Taguig Signs indicating ownership between Makati City and Taguig City hang on the gate of Benigno "Ninoy" S. Aquino High School on Thursday. The two cities have been fighting over the ownership of public schools, one of many issues stemming from a Supreme Court decision ruling in favor of Taguig over a decades-long territorial dispute over areas of the former military camp, Fort Andres Bonifacio. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News