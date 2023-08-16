Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 16, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 17 2023 12:03 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 16, 2023 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 16, 2023 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 16, 2023 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 16, 2023 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 16, 2023 5

DENR urged to stop Manila Bay reclamation

Members of PAMALAKAYA and several environmental groups hold a protest in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday, to express concern on the ongoing reclamation projects in Manila Bay. The group urged the environmental agency to immediately revoke environmental permits issued to several reclamation and dredging activities in Manila Bay. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Spotlight on rare salt Asin Tibook

Nestor Manungas, 71, an artisanal salt maker, checks a finished product inside the salt production facility of Asin Tibook in Albuquerque, Bohol on Wednesday. The national government allowed the production of Asin Tibook, a rare artisanal sea salt made by filtering seawater through ashes, which is being exported to clients in US and Europe. ABS-CBN News

Jemboy Baltazar laid to rest

Family and friends pay their respects during the funeral mass and march to the La Loma Cemetery in Caloocan City for Jemboy Baltazar on Wednesday after the 17-year old was killed by Navotas police on August 2 in a case of mistake identity. Navotas City Police Chief PCol. Allan Umipig and 22 others have been relieved over the incident amid public outrage Maria Tan, ABS-CBN New

Manila marks Feast of San Roque

A candidate in a Mardi Gras-themed costume contest faces village residents during a parade to mark the Catholic feast day of San Roque in Manila on Wednesday. As churches provide solemn places of worship on feast days, Catholics also celebrate and honor their patron saints by holding colorful parades to spread cheer and strengthen communities bonded in faith. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

'Ball of Asia'

The Mall of Asia Globe in Pasay City lights up fashioned as a basketball and basket on Wednesday to promote the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Mall of Asia Arena will host a number group stage matches and the knockout stages of the FIBA World Cup with other games also being held in Araneta Coliseum and stadiums in Indonesia and Japan as co-hosts Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  Manila Bay   reclamation projects   DENR   Pamalakaya   Kalikasan   Asin Tibook   Asin Tibuok   Albuquerque   Bohol   salt making   Jemboy Baltazar   Navotas police   Navotas police mistaken identity   mistaken identity   La Loma Cemetery   Feast of San Roque   Feast of St. Roche   Manila   costume contest   Mardi Gras   FIBA. FIBA 2023. FIBA World Cup   Mall of Asia   basketball  