THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 16, 2023

DENR urged to stop Manila Bay reclamation Members of PAMALAKAYA and several environmental groups hold a protest in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday, to express concern on the ongoing reclamation projects in Manila Bay. The group urged the environmental agency to immediately revoke environmental permits issued to several reclamation and dredging activities in Manila Bay. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Spotlight on rare salt Asin Tibook Nestor Manungas, 71, an artisanal salt maker, checks a finished product inside the salt production facility of Asin Tibook in Albuquerque, Bohol on Wednesday. The national government allowed the production of Asin Tibook, a rare artisanal sea salt made by filtering seawater through ashes, which is being exported to clients in US and Europe. ABS-CBN News

Jemboy Baltazar laid to rest Family and friends pay their respects during the funeral mass and march to the La Loma Cemetery in Caloocan City for Jemboy Baltazar on Wednesday after the 17-year old was killed by Navotas police on August 2 in a case of mistake identity. Navotas City Police Chief PCol. Allan Umipig and 22 others have been relieved over the incident amid public outrage Maria Tan, ABS-CBN New

Manila marks Feast of San Roque A candidate in a Mardi Gras-themed costume contest faces village residents during a parade to mark the Catholic feast day of San Roque in Manila on Wednesday. As churches provide solemn places of worship on feast days, Catholics also celebrate and honor their patron saints by holding colorful parades to spread cheer and strengthen communities bonded in faith. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE