Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 16, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 17 2023 12:03 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. DENR urged to stop Manila Bay reclamation Members of PAMALAKAYA and several environmental groups hold a protest in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday, to express concern on the ongoing reclamation projects in Manila Bay. The group urged the environmental agency to immediately revoke environmental permits issued to several reclamation and dredging activities in Manila Bay. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Spotlight on rare salt Asin Tibook Nestor Manungas, 71, an artisanal salt maker, checks a finished product inside the salt production facility of Asin Tibook in Albuquerque, Bohol on Wednesday. The national government allowed the production of Asin Tibook, a rare artisanal sea salt made by filtering seawater through ashes, which is being exported to clients in US and Europe. ABS-CBN News Jemboy Baltazar laid to rest Family and friends pay their respects during the funeral mass and march to the La Loma Cemetery in Caloocan City for Jemboy Baltazar on Wednesday after the 17-year old was killed by Navotas police on August 2 in a case of mistake identity. Navotas City Police Chief PCol. Allan Umipig and 22 others have been relieved over the incident amid public outrage Maria Tan, ABS-CBN New Manila marks Feast of San Roque A candidate in a Mardi Gras-themed costume contest faces village residents during a parade to mark the Catholic feast day of San Roque in Manila on Wednesday. As churches provide solemn places of worship on feast days, Catholics also celebrate and honor their patron saints by holding colorful parades to spread cheer and strengthen communities bonded in faith. Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE 'Ball of Asia' The Mall of Asia Globe in Pasay City lights up fashioned as a basketball and basket on Wednesday to promote the upcoming 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Mall of Asia Arena will host a number group stage matches and the knockout stages of the FIBA World Cup with other games also being held in Araneta Coliseum and stadiums in Indonesia and Japan as co-hosts Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Read More: Manila Bay reclamation projects DENR Pamalakaya Kalikasan Asin Tibook Asin Tibuok Albuquerque Bohol salt making Jemboy Baltazar Navotas police Navotas police mistaken identity mistaken identity La Loma Cemetery Feast of San Roque Feast of St. Roche Manila costume contest Mardi Gras FIBA. FIBA 2023. FIBA World Cup Mall of Asia basketball /spotlight/08/16/23/covid-variant-eg5-what-we-know-about-eris/spotlight/08/16/23/bishop-david-condemns-jemboys-killing-at-polices-hands/sports/08/16/23/dating-pba-stars-kailangang-maghigpit-sa-trades/video/business/08/16/23/ph-shares-close-higher-ahead-of-bsp-rate-setting/video/overseas/08/16/23/aid-support-pour-into-hawaiis-maui-island-after-deadly-wildfires