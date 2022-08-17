Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 17, 2022

Posted at Aug 17 2022 11:53 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

British citizens get Omicron booster jab

A pedestrian walks past The National Covid Memorial Wall in London, Britain, on Tuesday. The British government announced it is to begin its new Omicron booster jab rollout. Over 25 million Britons will be offered the next-generation Omicron vaccine in autumn. Britain is the first country to approve the new vaccine. Andy Rain, EPA-EFE

Bongbong, Sandro receive booster shots vs COVID-19

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos receive their 2nd and 1st booster shots, respectively, of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine during the launch of the Department of Health’s “PinasLakas” vaccine campaign in SM Manila on Wednesday. The booster shot of the President, who has contracted COVID-19 twice, was administered by DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire, while the younger Marcos received his from Manila Mayor Honey Lacuña Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Sports icon Lydia de Vega laid to rest

Paulo Mercado, husband of Lydia de Vega, receives the Philippine flag during the funeral of the sports icon at the Pandayan Memorial Park in Meycauayan, Bulacan on Wednesday. De Vega, once known as the fastest woman in Asia, passed away on Aug. 10 after a battle with breast cancer. ABS-CBN News

Sugary snacks on sale amid sugar supply issue

Store clerks attend to customers inside a mini grocery selling snacks and various sweets in Manila on Wednesday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said he is looking into the direct importation of sugar through industry players to help address the country’s sugar shortage. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Taiwan conducts combat readiness mission amid tension with China

Taiwan Air Force F-16v fighter jets in the hangar before conducting an evening take-off as part of a combat readiness mission, inside an airbase in Hualien, Taiwan on Wednesday. The recent visit of US lawmakers in Taiwan further escalated its military tension with China. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

