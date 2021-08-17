THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 17, 2021

Thousands mob Kabul airport as Afghanistan falls A US soldier securing the airport perimeter tries in vain to stop Afghans trying to enter the Kabul airport in Kabul on Monday. After a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan's 20-year war, thousands of people mobbed the city's airport trying to flee the group's feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. Wakil Kohsar, AFP

People protest against COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. Demonstrators raise signs to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates at Summa Health Hospital in Akron, Ohio on Monday. The United States reported 38,482 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and 382 deaths, with new cases rising 16.8% in the past week, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracker. Stephen Zenner, Reuters

Jeepney drivers ask for alms as ECQ in NCR remains Jeepney drivers whose livelihood has been adversely affected by the pandemic ask for alms from motorists in Barangay Pansol, Balara in Quezon City on Tuesday as Metro Manila remains under enhanced community quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Commission on Audit recently flagged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board for using only a little over 1 percent of the P5.58 billion funds earmarked for its Service Contracting Program for public utility drivers affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tondo residents receive COVID-19 cash aid A woman waits for her turn to be called to receive the government’s cash aid inside a covered court in Barangay 48, Tondo, Manila on Tuesday as Metro Manila remains under enhanced community quarantine. Malacañang on Tuesday said the government is seeking its highest ever national budget at P5.024 trillion for 2022, a chunk of which will go to the social services sector and will fund education-related programs and medical services, like the universal health program and the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Filipinos brought home after Taliban forces take over Afghanistan Repatriated Filipinos arrive in the Philippines on Tuesday via a flight chartered by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) from Afghanistan as the Taliban claims victory after taking over the capital Kabul. The DFA raised alert level 4 on Sunday and ordered the mandatory repatriation of Filipinos in Afghanistan. Photo courtesy of DFA Bob Fajardo