THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 16, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghan concedes, Taliban takes over Taliban fighters and local people sit on an Afghan National Army (ANA) Humvee vehicle on a street in Jalalabad province on Sunday. The Taliban were in control of Afghanistan on Monday after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war, with militants taking over the presidential palace on Sunday night. AFP

Haiti earthquake death toll climbs to 1,297 as search-and-rescue continues People drive past the remains of the "Sacre coeur des Cayes" church in Les Cayes on Sunday, after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country. Death toll jumped to 1,297 with 5,700 reported injured as rescue workers continue to search for missing persons after 13,600 buildings were destroyed and 13,000 damaged by the strong quake. Reginald Louissant Jr., AFP

Pasay places Natividad St. under special concern lockdown Village security officers of Barangay 63, Zone 8 barricade Natividad St. in Pasay city on Monday, after it was placed under special concern lockdown as seven residents test positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health confirmed on Sunday the presence of the first known Lambda variant case in the country, a variant of interest, and 182 additional Delta (B.1.617.2) variant cases, among others. ABS-CBN News

Demand for medical devices increases amid pandemic Workers assemble a hospital bed for customers at a medical and hospital supplies store along Avenida Avenue in Manila on Monday. Store owners observed an increase in demand for medical equipment particularly devices used for COVID-19 patients like oxygen concentrators and medical oxygen. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Thousands wait for flights out of Kabul Afghans crowd at the tarmac of the Kabul airport on Monday to flee the country as the Taliban were in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents had won the 20-year war. Thousands of Afghans went to the airport desperately waiting for flights out of the country, fearing a hardline brand of Islamic rule, while diplomatic offices organize missions to safely evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan. AFP

LRT-1 extension to Bacoor, Cavite is about 60% complete A worker makes some adjustments as a girder bridge is put in place at the LRT-1 extension in Parañaque on Monday. The project, which will extend the line to Bacoor, Cavite when finished, is around 60 percent complete, according to authorities. ABS-CBN News