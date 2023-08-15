THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 15, 2023

PISTON calls for scrapping of fuel taxes after consecutive price hikes Members of transport group PISTON hold a protest against consecutive oil price hikes in front of a gas station in East Avenue, Quezon City on Tuesday. The group urged the government to scrap E-VAT and excise tax on petroleum products and called for the repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law to benefit more Filipinos as major players in the fuel industry announced another hike in pump prices Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary A replica of the Cabuchet Statue of the Virgin Mary (top center) is seen among pilgrims attending the Torchlight Marian procession during the Assumption celebrations in Lourdes, southwestern France, on Monday. August 15 is the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Charly Triballeau, AFP

Human rights groups condemn militarization in rural and IP communities Human rights defenders and indigenous people’s rights advocates stage a protest outside the Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group denounced the alleged militarization of rural communities, citing cases of continuous bombings, abduction, red tagging of community leaders and human rights workers in Guihulngan, Negros Occidental and Balbalan, Kalinga. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

Canonical coronation of Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion in Dauis, Bohol Papal Nuncio to the Philippines John Brown, D.D and Bohol Bishop Alberto Yu lead the Pontifical High Mass and the canonical coronation of Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion at the Diocesan Shrine of the Assumption of Our Lady in Dauis, Bohol on Tuesday. Catholic devotees residing in Dauis attribute miracles and petitions granted to Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion. ABS-CBN News

Family seeks justice for Jemboy Jessa Baltazar, sister of Jemboy, holds a shirt calling for justice during his wake in Navotas City on August 15, 2023. The Baltazar family filed at the prosecutor’s office in Navotas their Entry of Appearance and requested extra time to amend their complaints in connection with the fatal shooting of Jemboy Baltazar by Navotas police on August 2. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Mourners mark end of World War II in Yasukuni Shrine Mourners holding national flags offer prayers for victims of World War II at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Japan marks the 78th anniversary since the end of the war, with its estimated victims at over 3.1 million, as typhoon Lan made landfall in the western part of the country. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE