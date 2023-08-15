THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 15, 2023

PISTON calls for scrapping of fuel taxes after consecutive price hikes
Members of transport group PISTON hold a protest against consecutive oil price hikes in front of a gas station in East Avenue, Quezon City on Tuesday. The group urged the government to scrap E-VAT and excise tax on petroleum products and called for the repeal of the Oil Deregulation Law to benefit more Filipinos as major players in the fuel industry announced another hike in pump prices Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
A replica of the Cabuchet Statue of the Virgin Mary (top center) is seen among pilgrims attending the Torchlight Marian procession during the Assumption celebrations in Lourdes, southwestern France, on Monday. August 15 is the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Charly Triballeau, AFP
Human rights groups condemn militarization in rural and IP communities
Human rights defenders and indigenous people’s rights advocates stage a protest outside the Armed Forces of the Philippines headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday. The group denounced the alleged militarization of rural communities, citing cases of continuous bombings, abduction, red tagging of community leaders and human rights workers in Guihulngan, Negros Occidental and Balbalan, Kalinga. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News
Canonical coronation of Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion in Dauis, Bohol
Papal Nuncio to the Philippines John Brown, D.D and Bohol Bishop Alberto Yu lead the Pontifical High Mass and the canonical coronation of Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion at the Diocesan Shrine of the Assumption of Our Lady in Dauis, Bohol on Tuesday. Catholic devotees residing in Dauis attribute miracles and petitions granted to Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion. ABS-CBN News
Family seeks justice for Jemboy
Jessa Baltazar, sister of Jemboy, holds a shirt calling for justice during his wake in Navotas City on August 15, 2023. The Baltazar family filed at the prosecutor’s office in Navotas their Entry of Appearance and requested extra time to amend their complaints in connection with the fatal shooting of Jemboy Baltazar by Navotas police on August 2. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Mourners mark end of World War II in Yasukuni Shrine
Mourners holding national flags offer prayers for victims of World War II at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Japan marks the 78th anniversary since the end of the war, with its estimated victims at over 3.1 million, as typhoon Lan made landfall in the western part of the country. Kimimasa Mayama, EPA-EFE
Afghan nationals protest on Taliban anniversary
An Afghan national with her hands and face painted takes part with others in a demonstration against the Taliban government in Islamabad on Tuesday during the second anniversary of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Afghanistan's Taliban government marked on August 15 the second anniversary of their takeover of the country with celebrations and a public holiday, issuing a defiant statement commemorating their surge back to power. Amir Qureshi, AFP