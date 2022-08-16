THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 16, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Rizal’s manuscripts on display at National Library A visitor looks at the original manuscript of Jose Rizal’s "Noli Me Tangere" at an exhibit of historical and valuable materials at the National Library of the Philippines on Tuesday. The exhibit also features the manuscript of "El Filibusterismo," works and photographs of Tagalog language writer and former senator Lope K. Santos and National Artist Atang Dela Rama, the Queen of Kundiman. ABS-CBN News

Taliban celebration on first anniversary of US pull-out Taliban fighters hold weapons as they ride near the United States embassy on a Humvee to celebrate their victory day in Kabul on Monday. Taliban fighters chanted victory slogans next to the US embassy in Kabul as they marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan following the pull-out of foreign troops led by the United States. Wakil Kohsar, AFP

Malaysia's Najib loses appeal for retrial in billion-dollar scam case Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks during a press conference at the Federal Court in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Tuesday, after Malaysia's Federal Court dismissed his application for a final appeal that would spark a retrial. The case is the first of five graft trials facing Najib, who was prime minister from 2008 to 2018, for allegedly misappropriating billions of dollars from state fund 1MDB to his coalition Barisan National. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Buying sugar in Manila A vendor sells sugar at the Bustillos market in Manila on Tuesday. The Department of Agriculture assured the public that sugar demands in the country will be met amid calls to allow importation for food manufacturing, citing availability of supply from local producers from different provinces. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Filipinos pay tribute to Lydia de Vega Visitors pay their last respects to Filipino sports icon Lydia De Vega-Mercado at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Meycauayan, Bulacan on Tuesday. De Vega, once considered Asia's fastest woman with multiple gold medals in the Southeast Asian and Asian Games, passed away battling breast cancer on August 10, with her burial scheduled on August 17. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News