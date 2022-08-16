Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 16, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 16 2022 11:50 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Rizal’s manuscripts on display at National Library A visitor looks at the original manuscript of Jose Rizal’s "Noli Me Tangere" at an exhibit of historical and valuable materials at the National Library of the Philippines on Tuesday. The exhibit also features the manuscript of "El Filibusterismo," works and photographs of Tagalog language writer and former senator Lope K. Santos and National Artist Atang Dela Rama, the Queen of Kundiman. ABS-CBN News Taliban celebration on first anniversary of US pull-out Taliban fighters hold weapons as they ride near the United States embassy on a Humvee to celebrate their victory day in Kabul on Monday. Taliban fighters chanted victory slogans next to the US embassy in Kabul as they marked the first anniversary of their return to power in Afghanistan following the pull-out of foreign troops led by the United States. Wakil Kohsar, AFP Malaysia's Najib loses appeal for retrial in billion-dollar scam case Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak speaks during a press conference at the Federal Court in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Tuesday, after Malaysia's Federal Court dismissed his application for a final appeal that would spark a retrial. The case is the first of five graft trials facing Najib, who was prime minister from 2008 to 2018, for allegedly misappropriating billions of dollars from state fund 1MDB to his coalition Barisan National. Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE Buying sugar in Manila A vendor sells sugar at the Bustillos market in Manila on Tuesday. The Department of Agriculture assured the public that sugar demands in the country will be met amid calls to allow importation for food manufacturing, citing availability of supply from local producers from different provinces. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Filipinos pay tribute to Lydia de Vega Visitors pay their last respects to Filipino sports icon Lydia De Vega-Mercado at the St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Meycauayan, Bulacan on Tuesday. De Vega, once considered Asia's fastest woman with multiple gold medals in the Southeast Asian and Asian Games, passed away battling breast cancer on August 10, with her burial scheduled on August 17. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Chinese ship in Sri Lanka rattles neighbor India The Chinese research and survey vessel 'Yuan Wang 5' is shown berthed at a dock at the Hambantota International Port on Tuesday in Hambantota, Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan government granted permission for the high-tech Chinese tracking vessel to dock at the port for replenishment purposes, despite neighboring India's concerns that it could spy on New Delhi's military installations. The ship is described as a naval vessel used for tracking and supporting satellites. Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE Read More: Jose Rizal manuscripts National Library Noli Me Tangere Taliban United States embassy Kabul Malaysia Najib Razak Putrajaya graft 1MDB vendor suga Bustillos market Manila Filipino Lydia De Vega Meycauayan Bulacan Chinese ship Sri Lanka India Yuan Wang Hambantota International Port Hambantota /business/08/17/22/dofs-diokno-says-inflation-likely-peaked-in-july/entertainment/08/17/22/bela-padilla-fangirls-over-her-chris-martin/overseas/08/17/22/journalist-found-dead-in-northwest-mexico/sports/08/17/22/skys-the-limit-for-exceptional-lee-says-folayang/entertainment/08/17/22/probinsyano-pasasalamat-tour-di-muna-matutuloy