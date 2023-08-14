THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 14, 2023

All about basketball at Titan Hoops Fair The Titan Hoops Fair at The Courtyard MNL in Taguig City provided a venue for enthusiasts to enjoy basketball through art, music, fashion. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Marcos, Duterte lead Brigada Eskwela in Manila President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte paint school chairs as they lead the first day of Brigada Eskwela at the V. Mapa High School in Manila on Monday. The clean-up drive, which will run from August 14-19, aims to prepare more than 47,678 public schools around the country for the August 29 class opening. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Starry, starry night in Paris A picture taken in Fontainebleau, southern Paris on Sunday shows shooting stars streaking across the Milky Way during the "Nuits des Ètoiles" (Starry Night), a major annual celebration for astronomy enthusiasts. Celestial dust will be the theme of the 2023 edition of Nuits des Ètoiles, organized by the Association Française d'Astronomie and more than 250 clubs, associations, planetariums and town halls. The celestial spectacle will also be at its peak with the Perseids. Miguel Medina, AFP

QC school kicks off Brigada Eskwela A worker conducts mosquito fogging and misting at the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City to kick of the week-long Brigada Eskwela 2023 activities on Monday. Parents, teachers and volunteers participated during the clean-up drive with the theme "Bayanihan at Pagtutulungan" in preparation for the August 29 class opening. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Keeping hydrated as heat index rise A man sells bottled water on top of the Mabini Bridge (Nagtahan) Manila on Monday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to take extreme caution with heat index in Metro Manila forecast to reach between 39 to 40 degrees. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News