Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 14, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 15 2023 01:23 AM | Updated as of Aug 15 2023 01:24 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. All about basketball at Titan Hoops Fair The Titan Hoops Fair at The Courtyard MNL in Taguig City provided a venue for enthusiasts to enjoy basketball through art, music, fashion. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Marcos, Duterte lead Brigada Eskwela in Manila President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte paint school chairs as they lead the first day of Brigada Eskwela at the V. Mapa High School in Manila on Monday. The clean-up drive, which will run from August 14-19, aims to prepare more than 47,678 public schools around the country for the August 29 class opening. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Starry, starry night in Paris A picture taken in Fontainebleau, southern Paris on Sunday shows shooting stars streaking across the Milky Way during the "Nuits des Ètoiles" (Starry Night), a major annual celebration for astronomy enthusiasts. Celestial dust will be the theme of the 2023 edition of Nuits des Ètoiles, organized by the Association Française d'Astronomie and more than 250 clubs, associations, planetariums and town halls. The celestial spectacle will also be at its peak with the Perseids. Miguel Medina, AFP QC school kicks off Brigada Eskwela A worker conducts mosquito fogging and misting at the Pinyahan Elementary School in Quezon City to kick of the week-long Brigada Eskwela 2023 activities on Monday. Parents, teachers and volunteers participated during the clean-up drive with the theme "Bayanihan at Pagtutulungan" in preparation for the August 29 class opening. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Keeping hydrated as heat index rise A man sells bottled water on top of the Mabini Bridge (Nagtahan) Manila on Monday. Weather bureau PAGASA advised the public to take extreme caution with heat index in Metro Manila forecast to reach between 39 to 40 degrees. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Body count in Hawaii fire still rising A Maui County firefighter uses a hose line to extinguish a fire near homes during the upcountry Maui wildfires in Kula, Hawaii on Sunday. The death toll in Hawaii from the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century was expected to cross the 100-mark, fueling criticism that government inaction contributed to the heavy loss of life. Officials say 93 people are known to have died, but warned the figure was likely to rise as recovery crews with cadaver dogs continued the grim task of searching burned out homes and vehicles in Lahaina. ABS-CBN News Read More: Titan hoopsfair basketball Marcos Duterte V. Mapa High School Brigada Eskwela school opening Milky Way stars Paris Nuits des Ètoiles Pinyahan heat index Nagtahan Hawaii Maui fire /news/08/14/23/bagong-opisina-para-sa-ofw-claims-kailangan-ba/video/business/08/14/23/philippine-shares-slide-to-6329-ahead-of-bsp-rate-decision/video/overseas/08/14/23/hawaii-authorities-to-probe-maui-wildfire-response/video/news/08/14/23/marcos-calls-for-youth-oriented-campaign-vs-disinformation/video/news/08/14/23/marcos-jr-govt-reviewing-proposals-to-change-school-calendar