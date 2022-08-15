THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 15, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Runners back with a vengeance in Sydney Participants take part in the annual City2Surf fun run in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. The 14km City to Surf fun run returns after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Steven Saphore, EPA-EFE

Living with the vog around Taal Volcano Residents of a village in Talisay, Batangas spend time outside their homes despite the threat of volcanic smog, or vog, as smoke billows from Taal Volcano on Monday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said a high volcanic sulfur dioxide (SO₂) emission has been observed over Taal Volcano producing "significant volcanic smog" that is expected to drift to surrounding towns around Taal Lake. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Drug war victim Kian Delos Santos exhumed Fr. Flavie Villanueva leads the blessing on the tomb of Kian Delos Santos before the body is exhumed on Monday at the Laloma Cemetery. Delos Santos, 17, was killed by Caloocan police officers during a drug raid five years ago. A local court later convicted three policemen for the murder. Delos Santos' remains will be transferred to another location after the lease on his tomb expired. Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News

Anti-dengue drive ahead of school opening A personnel from the San Juan Health Department conducts a misting operation against dengue in Barangay Corazon de Jesus, San Juan City on Monday. According to the health department, San Juan has the lowest number of dengue cases in Metro Manila with 83 cases since January of this year, but its anti-dengue clean-up and misting drive continues ahead of next week's opening of classes. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

PH poverty incidence rises to 18.1 pct Children walk through a flooded area due to high tide in Baseco, one of the biggest slums in Manila on Monday. Poverty incidence in the country rose to 18.1 percent equivalent to 19.99 million Filipinos in 2021, compared to 16.7 percent or 17.7 million Filipinos in 2018, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority. Jam Sta. Rosa, AFP