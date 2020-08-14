THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 14, 2020

Masked crusaders Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, joined by his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris from California, replaces his face mask after speaking at the Hotel DuPont in Wilmington, Delaware, Thursday. The Democratic candidates will battle it out with incumbent president Donald Trump in the coming US elections this November. Carolyn Kaster, AP

Christ and the coronavirus Soldiers of the Brazilian Armed Forces are seen during the disinfection procedures of the Christ The Redeemer statue prior to the opening of the tourist attraction on August 15 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brazil has recorded another 60,091 coronavirus cases, bringing the tally to 3,224,876 since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Mauro Pimentel, AFP

Consultant for peace, victim of violence Protesters gather at the Commission on Human Rights Diokno Park in Quezon City on Friday to demand justice for slain peasant leader and NDF peace consultant Randy Echanis who was killed inside his home in Novaliches. The commission has also started investigating allegations of wrongdoing by the police regarding its handling of the case. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Brisk sales of face shields Director Levi Facundo (center) of the Manila City Bureau of Permits inspects the sale of face shields at the Divisoria Market in Manila on Friday after receiving complaints that some businesses in Manila sell face shields for P100 each. The national government is expected to mandate the use of face shields in public in the coming days. ABS-CBN News

Mourning a brother Wigna Echanis Mendoza, sister of slain peasant leader and former National Democratic Front of the Philippines peace consultant Randall Echanis, uses her mobile phone to record updates as she mourns her brother at the Funeraria Nacional on Araneta Avenue in Quezon City on Friday. Echanis was killed by unknown assailants in the early morning of August 10. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Guarded recreation Police patrol the park along the river banks in Marikina City on Friday. Despite the quarantine in effect, authorities have permitted the use of bikes as one of the recreational activities encouraged to help citizens keep fit to combat sickness. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Health workers distribute free medicine in Caloocan Health workers distribute free medicine to residents living in an area placed under stricter lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Caloocan on Friday. The capital and outlying provinces is still under lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. Aaron Favila, AP Photo