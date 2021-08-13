THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 12, 2021

Climate agency looks into record-high temperature in Italy A woman fills up a bottle at the Barcaccia fountain near the Spanish Steps in Rome during a heatwave across Italy on Thursday. The World Meteorological Organization is investigating reports of a possible new European temperature record of 48.8 degrees Celsius on Siracusa island located in Sicily, Italy, as parts of Europe experience searing heat during the summer months. ABS-CBN News

Heat wave bakes US Northeast, Pacific Northeast People put their feet in water at the National World War II Memorial at the National Mall in Washington, DC, on Thursday, as a heat wave persists. The National Weather Service issued several heat and excessive heat warnings, particularly in the Northeast and Pacific Northeast, as the heat index is forecast to soar between 37 to 43 degrees Celsius. Olivier Douliery, AFP

LOOK: Sta. Ana hospital in Manila nears full capacity for COVID-19 cases A patient breathes with the help of oxygen at the premises of Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on Friday. Several hospitals in Metro Manila announced reaching full capacity or nearing full capacity as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the region and adjacent provinces. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

LGUs strengthen vaccination efforts as COVID-19 cases rise A health worker prepares as residents queue to receive their second dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 jabs at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Quezon City on Friday. Metro Manila LGUs have strengthened vaccination efforts in a bid to protect residents from an infection surge driven by the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant. ABS-CBN News

Solaire ICTSI Foundation Inc. Vaccine Center aims to inoculate 15,000 a day A motorist receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at the Solaire ICTSI Foundation Inc. Vaccine Center located at the Bagong Nayong Pilipino in Parañaque City, which aims to vaccinate 15,000 individuals per day. The National Task Force Against COVID-19 on Friday said the Philippines' daily average vaccination rate stood at 519,828, with total doses administered at over 26.6 million. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Vaccinations continue as PH logs 2nd highest daily count of fresh COVID-19 cases A health worker prepares to vaccinate a tricycle driver with Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine in a shopping mall's parking lot used as a drive-thru vaccination site in Quezon City on Friday.. The Philippines on Friday recorded its second highest daily jump in cases since the start of the pandemic at 13,177 new infections, while deaths reached almost 300, the third highest fatality count since the pandemic began. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

Twin panda cubs born in France The two panda cub twins named Fleur de Coton (L) and Petite Neige (R) sleep inside an incubator at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France on Friday. The two cubs, which were born on August 2 weighing just 149g and 129g, now weigh 310 grams and 296 grams. Guillaume Souvant, AFP