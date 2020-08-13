THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 13, 2020

Masked celebration Brides and grooms dance during a mass wedding attended by 75 couples to commemorate the upcoming 75th Independence Day at a field in Bantul, Yogyakarta on Wednesday. In line with the prevailing health protocols, the Indonesian government said independence day on August 17 is to be commemorated digitally. Agung Supriyanto, AFP

Calibrated lockdown in Parañaque Members of the local barangay health unit patrol the streets to make sure the lockdown at Barangay San Martin De Porres in Parañaque City is implemented on Thursday. Some parts of the barangay are under calibrated containment and mitigation after more than a hundred cases were identified out of the 1,644 active COVID-19 cases in Paranaque City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Making a splash after a downpour in Quezon City Motorists navigate a flooded portion of Aurora Boulevard in Quezon City on Thursday after a downpour. Weather bureau PAGASA said that Metro Manila and other parts of the country may experience cloudy skies and localized rainshowers brought by the Intertropical Convergence Zone and localized thunderstorms. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Lake Hughes fire forces mandatory evacuations in California Flames from the lake fire burn on a hillside near a fire truck and other vehicles on Wednesday in Lake Hughes, California. The fire, which quickly grew to 10,000 acres, was burning in the Lake Hughes area of Angeles National Forest prompting mandatory evacuations and threatening around 100 structures. Mario Tama, Getty Images via AFP

Selling beyond borders during coronavirus lockdowns A vegetable vendor holds a weighing scale as a woman checks her purchase behind a barricade at a residential area under lockdown in Quezon City on Thursday. The Department of Health said that “granular lockdowns” will be implemented in Metro Manila and nearby provinces if the modified enhanced community quarantine is lifted next week as scheduled. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News