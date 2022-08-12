THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 12, 2022

Massive wildfire in Southern France A wildfire continues to rage near Belin-Beliet, southwestern France, on Thursday. French officials warned that flare-ups could cause the wildfire to further spread in the country's parched southwest, where fresh blazes have already blackened swathes of land this week. Thibaud Moritz, AFP

Europe heatwave melts ice covering Les Diablerets for 2,000 years This picture taken on August 6, 2022, above the resort of Les Diablerets in Switzerland shows hikers walking on the Tsanfleuron pass partially free of the ice that covered it for at least 2,000 years, behind blankets covering snow from the last winter season to prevent it. The thick layer of ice that has covered a Swiss mountain pass between Scex Rouge glacier and Tsanfleuron glacier since at least the Roman era will have melted away completely within a few weeks, Glacier 3000 officials said on August 11, 2022. Fabrice Coffrini, AFP

Rally on International Youth Day rejects mandatory ROTC Members of Youth-Sentro (Samahan ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa) appeal to the government to recognize the fundamental rights and freedoms of the youth as well as prioritize its welfare during a picket rally outside the National Youth Commission office in Quezon City, in observance of International Youth Day on Friday. The group rejected a proposal to make Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) mandatory citing other ways to instill discipline through organizing, service learning, community building and participation in governance. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

ABS-CBN ushers in newest series 'Darna' ABS-CBN’s ELJ Communications Center lights up on Friday with the word “DARNA” to promote the media company's newest teleserye. The series, based on Mars Ravelo's popular comic character, is scheduled to premier on August 15. Mike Bagtas, ABS-CBN News