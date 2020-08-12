THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 12, 2020

Honoring the Beirut blast victims People gather in honor of the victims at the scene of last week's explosion outside the Beirut Port, Lebanon on Tuesday. The death toll rose to 200 people with more than 6,000 injured and hundreds of thousands displaced according to local news. Hussein Malla, AP

Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute develops COVID-19 vaccine This handout picture taken on August 6, 2020 and provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund shows the vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the development and registration of a vaccine that offers “sustainable immunity" against the coronavirus. The World Health Organization urged Russia to follow strict guidelines and necessary protocols in developing safe vaccine. Russian Direct Investment Fund, Handout/AFP

How much is your face shield? Department of Trade and Industry Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo inspects prices of face shields at a medical supplies store in Bambang, Manila Wednesday. The trade department is currently coordinating with the health department in setting a suggested retail price for face shields after IATF recommended its mandatory use for commuters. ABS-CBN News

Boosting immunity in Makati Health workers administer flu and pneumonia vaccines to 71-year-old Pedro Martinezas in Barangay Pembo, Makati City as part of their community vaccination drive, on Wednesday. The city government is giving its residents, particularly the vulnerable sectors, with free flu and pneumonia vaccines in a move to strengthen immunity against the coronavirus. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Face masks distribution for Rizal residents A resident receives personal protective equipment and a hygiene kit during the launch of C.O.D.E., or the Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic, organized by the government’s COVID response team and the provincial government of Rizal at the Ynares Center, Ynares Compound, Antipolo City on Wednesday. Members of IATF-EID led by the DOH distributed the face masks to financially-challenged communities to help prevent spread of COVID-19 in Rizal, which has recorded 1,416 cases, as of Aug. 11. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Colorful tribute to frontliners A man and his dog walk past a mural of health workers painted on a wall along V. Luna, Quezon City on Wednesday as Metro Manila remains under modified enhanced community quarantine. The Philippines recorded an additional 4,444 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the country’s tally to 143,749. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Train derails in Stonehaven Emergency services attend the scene of a derailed train in Stonehaven, Scotland on Wednesday. Police and paramedics were responding Wednesday to a train derailment in northeast Scotland, where smoke could be seen rising from the site. Officials said there were reports of serious injuries. The hilly area was hit by storms and flash flooding overnight. Ross Johnston, Newsline-media via AP