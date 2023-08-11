THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 11, 2023

Armed Forces chief visits troops near South China Sea Armed Forces Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr. (left) reviews troops during a visit to the Western Command military base in Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Thursday. Brawner visited troops in charge of Palawan and Kalayaan Islands in the wake of the recent aggression by the Chinese Coast Guard against Philippine vessels in the West Philippine Sea. Eloisa Lopez, EPA-EFE/pool

Youth rally vs mandatory military training Youth activists wearing black shirts display and distribute pins on España Blvd. in Manila on Friday, to commemorate the death of Mark Welson Chua, a student from the University of Sto. Tomas (UST) who was tragically murdered under the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) program. The students are voicing their opposition to the mandatory ROTC bill currently being discussed in the Senate. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Protest against China action on Ayungin Shoal Protesters carry anti-China slogans as they condemn the recent actions by the Chinese coast guard against Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, during a protest in front of the Chinese consulate in Makati City on Friday. The group called on the Chinese government to stop its aggression and respect freedom of navigation in the waterway, following an incident where several Chinese coast guard ships tried to stop a Philippine vessel from delivering supplies to a Philippine military outpost on Ayungin Shoal. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

A mother's pain Rodaliza Baltazar, the OFW mother of slain teenager Jemboy Baltazar, weeps upon seeing the casket of her son after arriving at their home in Navotas City on Friday. Baltazar was shot and killed by police on August 2 after being mistaken for a shooting suspect being pursued in the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News