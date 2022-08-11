Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 11, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2022 12:04 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Fighting fire at Cuba fuel depot

The Mexican firefighting vessel "Bourbon Artabaze" and helicopters battle to contain the days-old blaze at a fuel depot sparked by a lightning strike in Matanzas, Cuba, on Wednesday. The massive fire, which started on Friday, has destroyed four tanks and threatening four more has left a 60-year-old firefighter dead and 14 colleagues missing, according to authorities. Yamil Lage, AFP

Pope Francis meets with Indigenous peoples of Mexico

Pope Francis poses with Indigenous peoples of Mexico during the weekly general audience on Wednesday at Paul-VI hall in The Vatican. On a Twitter post last August 9, the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Pope Francis expressed appreciation on the “genuine sense of family and community among #IndigenousPeoples” and the importance of “properly cultivating the bond between young and old and maintain a healthy and harmonious relationship with all of creation.” Vincenzo Pinto, AFP

Marcos attends National Health Research System week celebration

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. talks to DOH Officer-in-Charge Ma. Rosario Vergeire during the opening of the 15th Philippine National Health Research System week celebration at the Marriot Hotel in Clark, Pampanga on Thursday. The 2022 PNHRS week theme “Health Research: Responding to Challenges towards National Recovery and Resiliency,” focuses on the importance of research-based solutions in the country’s healthcare system. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Sugar prices up

Vendors sell locally sourced sugar at the Bagong Silang public market in North Caloocan on Thursday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recently rejected a resolution allowing the importation of 300,000 tons of sugar while members of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry appealed to allow the importation, citing its usage in food manufacturing. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Goodness gracious great ball of waste!

An art installation created by Israeli artist Tal Tenne Czaczkes of a large beach ball made of plastic waste collected on the beaches is on display at Gordon beach in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday. The artwork is part of an initiative by the Tel Aviv municipality to raise people's awareness in protecting the environment. Abir Sultan, EPA-EFE

