THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 12, 2021

Perseid meteor shower to light up August night sky This NASA handout photo released on Wednesday, shows a 30 second exposure,as a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower on August 10, 2021, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia, USA. The Perseid meteor shower will be observed with its peak on the late evening of August 12 and 13, but with fainter meteors due to the waxing gibbous moon, in the Philippines, according to PAGASA. Bill Ingalls, NASA/AFP

PNP-Aviation Security group strengthens capacity Members of the elite anti-hijacking and anti-terrorist unit of the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group Special Operations Unit (PNP-ASG-SOU) participate in firearm proficiency training at the PNP Aviation Security group firing range in Pasay City on Wednesday. The training aims to familiarize and prepare the team for different scenarios on aircraft assault hostage taking, active shooter and terrorist threats within the airport complex. Raoul Esperas, ABS-CBN News

COVID-19 vaccination at Borongan Cathedral Health workers administer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a resident inside the Borongan Cathedral in Eastern Samar on Thursday. The local government has allocated 560 doses prioritizing senior citizens (A2), those with comorbidities (A3) and economic frontliners (A4). Around 59,000 residents have already received their first dose, while 31,000 completed their second dose, according to Eastern Samar Provincial Health Office. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Additional cash aid for Laguna, Bataan and NCR Residents receive cash aid at the barangay covered court in Pamplona Uno, Las Pińas City on Thursday. President Duterte approved on Thursday an additional P368 million to the P10.89 billion funds earlier released for distribution as cash aid to affected residents of Metro manila during the 2-week lockdown. Another P3.4 billion will be released to help residents in Laguna and Bataan, which were recently placed under enhanced community quarantine with the rise of COVID-19 cases. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Transport workers queue for COVID-19 vaccine Delivery and transport workers queue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine shot at the 'Vaccine Express,' a drive-thru vaccination initiative under the Office of the Vice President, in a mall parking lot in Quezon City on Thursday. The 2-day initiative aims to vaccinate jeepney, tricycle drivers and delivery riders in support of Quezon City’s effort to expand its vaccination drive. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

COVID-19 vaccination continues as govt aims to meet target A man is inoculated against COVID-19 at the giga vaccination center located at SM MOA's Galeon dome in Pasay City on Thursday. Malacañang on Thursday said the Philippines has fully vaccinated at least 12 million people against the virus, less than 20 percent of the government’s 70 million target by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News