THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 11, 2020

Commemorating SAF Memorial Day Members of Special Action Forces offer flowers at the SAF Memorial monument during the SAF Memorial Day at the SAF headquarters, Camp Bagong Diwa, Bicutan Taguig City on Tuesday. SAF Memorial Day is commemorated to pay tribute to SAF troopers who died in line of duty. ABS-CBN News

Anger over Echanis killing Activists demand justice at a rally in front of the Commission on Human Rights on Tuesday over the killing of peasant leader and National Democratic Front consultant Randall Echanis. Echanis and an unidentified neighbor were found dead early Monday in a rented house in Novaliches, Quezon City. Echanis, 72, had 2 gunshot wounds at the back of his head, multiple stab wounds on the back part of his body and "torture marks," according to former Anakpawis sectoral representative Ariel Casilao. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

A reckoning over Beirut blast Protesters celebrate after removing a concrete slab from a barrier to open a road leading to the parliament building during demonstrations on Monday. Lebanon's prime minister Hassan Diab announced his resignation along with other cabinet members after consecutive days of protests, condemning rampant corruption and alleged lack of accountability on the Beirut blast that killed at least 150 people and injured thousands. Hassan Ammar, AP

Hoping for assistance Residents line up to sign forms and inquire about the distribution of the second tranche of the Social Amelioration Program (SAP) at the Montalban Municipal Hall in Rodriguez, Rizal on Tuesday. The residents, who failed to register through DSWD’s ReliefAgad app, consulted with the local Social Welfare Department on how to avail of the cash assistance through the Emergency Subsidy Program - Social Amelioration Program as the province reverts to modified enhanced community quarantine. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Hitching a ride Wearing a shirt that says "survive," a man grabs a ride, quite literally, on the back of a container van along C-3 in Navotas City on Tuesday amid the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ). The lack of mass transportation during MECQ makes it difficult for some workers in allowed industries to move around, with some being forced to walk long distances. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Police undergo COVID-19 rapid test A police officer from the Manila Police District Station 2 undergoes COVID-19 rapid testing at the Bonifacio Shrine in Manila on Tuesday as part of the police district's program to keep its frontliners safe from the coronavirus. As of August 10, The number of police officers with confirmed COVID-19 has reached 2,538. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Show of support for Apple Daily founder People queue up at a newsstand to buy copies of Apple Daily at a downtown street in Hong Kong on Tuesday, as a show of support, a day after the arrest of its founder Jimmy Lai. Hong Kong authorities arrested media tycoon Lai Monday, broadening their enforcement of a new national security law and stoking fears of a crackdown on the semi-autonomous region's free press. Vincent Yu, AP