THE DAY IN PHOTOS: August 10, 2023

Wildfire hits Lahaina, Hawaii A handout photo made available by Carter Barto shows an arial view of buildings damaged in Lahaina, Hawaii as a result of a large wildfire which has killed 6 people and forced thousands of evacuations on the island of Maui in Hawaii, USA on Thursday. Winds from Hurricane Dora, which is currently over the Pacific Ocean hundreds of miles south of Hawaii, have intensified the wildfires. Carter Barto, EPA-EFE/handout

Italy celebrates 850th anniversary of the Leaning Tower of Pisa The Leaning Tower of Pisa is illuminated during its ceremony day for the 850th anniversary in Pisa, Italy on Wednesday. The first foundation stones of the free standing bell tower, known for its nearly four-degree lean, were laid on 09 August 1173. Fabio Muzzi, EPA-EFE

Ecuadorian presidential candidate killed during campaign sortie People take cover after shots were fired at the end of a rally of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio in Quito, on Wednesday. Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead after holding a rally in Quito on Wednesday evening, local media reported, citing Interior Minister Juan Zapata. Mr. Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist, was one of eight candidates in the August 20 presidential election. AFP

Government workers push for salary increase Government workers' unions and organizations picket in front of the House of Representatives in Quezon City on Thurday to criticize the non-inclusion of a budget for salary increases for government workers in the proposed 2024 National Expenditure Program. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Still plying his route A jeepney driver holds his earnings as he plies his route along a street in Las Pinas on Thursday, after the fifth straight week of rising fuel costs in the country. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board on the same day said some 1.3 million public transport drivers and operators will receive fuel subsidies from the government to help them cope with the rising prices of gasoline and diesel Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE